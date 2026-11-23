A scan of 34 election candidate social media profiles shows that racist comments were received the most during the election period

Racist online comments are among those most received during the 2026 election period, with more directed at Māori, new data suggests.

A scan of 34 election candidate and campaign accounts by Areto Lab’s AI social media moderation software revealed a third of 144,475 collective comments were flagged as abusive.

The software analysed comments between 1 August and 6 November 2026, finding around 80 percent of attacks were personal, followed by racism at 4.8 percent.

Racism trumps sexism

Areto Labs co-founder, Jacqueline Comer says the amount of abuse is typical for an election campaign but was surprised by the result given as overseas data tends to come out stronger for sexist comments, but furthermore that most of the accounts were held by females.

“Anytime you have a data set where there where there’s more women, you tend to have more gender-based [abuse],” she says.

“We are working with a lot of elected members and election candidates in Australia, and what we what we see there is that... there are more gender-based abuse than racist abuse,”

Areto Labs co-founder, Jacqueline Comer (Photo: Supplied).

24 of the accounts belonged to females, 9 to males, and 1 was a campaign account, all of which were using the software to combat online hate.

Comer says 29 percent of the racist comments received were directed at Māori, followed by immigrants at 20 percent.

“I’m not Māori, but I can see how awful some of those comments are and how terrible [...] the hate behind it, and it’s dreadful,”

“[It is] just a really uniquely disappointing thing about the online discourse in New Zealand,”

Some of the comments received referred to Māori as ‘post-Stone Age savages’ and incited negative stereotypes.

Comments identified as racist toward Māori, sourced from Areto Labs.

Ex-Wellington mayor forced overseas.

Former mayor of Wellington, Tory Whānau, is now living in Australia following an onslaught of online abuse in the years during and after her tenure.

Areto Labs reported that in 2025, over 1 month, more than half of all comments across her Facebook and Instagram profiles were abusive, with with the abuse rate at 71.5 percent of comments on Facebook.

Whanau had already served as mayor but withdrew from the race early in the year.

Former mayor of Wellington, Tory Whanau (Photo: Supplied)

“I was completely burnt out after the mayoralty, and I had a very public profile for the right and wrong reasons and unfortunately, a lot of it because of those smear campaigns,” she says.

“I felt like I couldn’t really go out in public without being recognised and noticed, and I was really embarrassed. So I thought, you know what, I’m just going to take a year or so to recover, focus on my wairoa. And that’s exactly what I’ve done in Melbourne for the last year,”.

She says the comments she received were mainly personal.

“It’s very rarely about, you know, the policies that you’re delivering and things like that.

“I was often referred to things like c*m sponge, c*m dumpster, hori Māori, orangutan, monkey, dumb hori, like it was just horrendous,”

“You know, death threats like ‘let’s drag her behind a truck’, ‘She needs to die’,”

She says there is an urgent need for change, referencing MP Helen Haynes, who was run over by a constituent and had to have her legs amputated.

“I’m very much on the outside now, but I’m seeing this onslaught of abuse towards our wāhine... it’s exactly the same that I experienced,”

“I really feel we’re coming to a crisis point with it, that we need to start demanding solutions to combat and mitigate it before it escalates to violence,”

She proposes a revisit to legislation, the Harmful Digital Communications Act and hate speech legislation.

Despite still feeling the effects today, Whanau says things have been looking brighter for her across the ditch.

“It has been incredible. So I’ve now done a full circle, and I’ve come to the point where I’m working on election campaigns for other women here in Australia with those insights”

“I’m working with a clinical psychologist at the moment to develop a programme around how can we go back to having safer debates and how can we help incoming leaders feel safe. All of that good stuff.”