Māori university staff call for job security and fair pay at historic tertiary strike

Thousands of university and polytechnic workers walked off the job today in a historic nationwide strike over pay, insecure employment and working conditions.

Around 8,000 Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members were expected to take part in the action, the first coordinated strike across both sectors in Aotearoa, held from 1.15 pm to 5 pm.

At the University of Auckland, Theodore Baker-Jones (Ngāpuhi and Ngāruahine) says ongoing fixed-term contracts are making it difficult for Māori staff to build careers and strengthen support for Māori students.

Baker-Jones is a member of the TEU and has worked at the university for around seven years and currently holds three contracts, teaching part-time in law, running the Māori Academic Programme at the Law School and working as a research assistant in linguistics.

“Rolling fixed terms make it really hard to think about building a career here, or to plan long-term,” he said.

“Improving programs, starting new initiatives or training staff is really difficult when you don’t know whether you’ll be there next year.”

Tertiary Education Union member Theodore Baker-Jones. Photo: Supplied

Baker-Jones said that employment insecurity is particularly difficult for younger Māori academics trying to establish themselves in the tertiary sector.

“The stress from fixed-term contracts affects our junior staff the most, and makes it really hard for young Māori to get into the university sector.”

According to the TEU, 54.8 per cent of the university workforce is employed on temporary fixed-term agreements.

Baker-Jones said protecting Māori staff and their mātauranga is essential to building a stronger Māori presence within universities.

“I love the work that I do, and want to be able to build Māori presence at the uni, both in terms of students and staff,” he said.

“We want to create a safe space for Māori staff at Auckland, and that means protecting our staff, their work, and their mātauranga.”

TEU National Secretary Amy Ross says the sector cannot keep undervaluing the people responsible for educating the country’s future workforce.

“If we want to live in a country that supports us all with enough quality nurses, builders, teachers, doctors, engineers and other skilled professionals, then we need to value the people who teach them,” she said.

At Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) in Ōtara, union delegate and lecturer Angela Yerkovich, who took part in the strike, said workers were fighting to protect their multi-employer collective agreement (MECA), which allows staff across polytechnics to bargain collectively over pay and working conditions.

David Kukutai Jones and Angela Yerkovich. Photo: Te Ao Māori News / Lineni Tuitupou

She said the agreement took four years to develop, but some polytechnic employers wanted to replace it with separate collective agreements at individual institutions.

“The reason they want that is it takes away our power to gather collectively, to stand up collectively, and to bargain collectively for what we need to do the best job we can for our students,” she said.

She said many tertiary educators had accepted lower pay to enter teaching because of their commitment to students and future generations.

“I’ve got 10 children, and I’m creating a future for them, and for my moko and for their children, it’s multi-generational.”

Photo: Te Ao Māori News / Lineni Tuitupou

She said MIT had not engaged in collective bargaining since negotiations were initiated in February, leaving staff feeling they had little choice but to strike.

She also alleged that communications from MIT’s chief executive ahead of the strike had left some staff feeling anxious and intimidated about exercising their right to protest.

“We had members yesterday who were very anxious because we’ve been receiving emails from our CE saying that we can’t protest, that we can’t chalk on our campuses but we have a right to protest,” she said.

“After today we would like to see MIT come to the table and engage in a negotiation process,” she said.

She said the message was directed at both institutional leadership and the Government, with workers seeking fair pay and recognition for their contribution to educating the country’s future workforce.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News / Lineni Tuitupou

MIT and Unitec Chief Executive Professor Christina Hong disputed claims that the institution had refused to engage in bargaining, saying negotiations with the union were ongoing.

“MIT and Unitec met with TEU representatives most recently last Friday and are scheduled to meet again on Thursday 29 October to continue presenting our claims,” Hong said.

She said MIT and Unitec favoured a single-employer collective agreement (SECA) after becoming an independent employer earlier this year, arguing it would allow employment conditions to be tailored to the organisation and its staff.

Responding to allegations that staff felt intimidated by communications ahead of the strike, Hong provided excerpts from emails she had sent to employees acknowledging their right to participate in lawful industrial action.

“I ask that all kaimahi, regardless of their views, whether they are a union member or not, please respect each other’s opinions, right to take industrial action legally and the choices of your colleagues,” she wrote in an email to staff.

However, Hong confirmed staff had been instructed not to undertake strike action on campus or involve students, saying the restrictions were intended to minimise disruption to teaching and learning.

She also confirmed warning staff against using spray chalk on campus property, saying previous union slogans had proved difficult for cleaning teams to remove.

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) said decisions about staff employment and retention are the responsibility of individual tertiary institutions.

TEC Deputy Chief Executive Delivery Gillian Dudgeon said universities and polytechnics are independent Crown entities, with responsibility for staffing decisions resting with their leadership.

She said TEC distributes public funding according to Government allocations and priorities, while institutions are responsible for managing their budgets and maintaining education standards.

“TEC monitors the operation and long-term sustainability of TEIs and advises the responsible Minister of any risks,” Dudgeon said.

On concerns that New Zealand’s public tertiary funding falls behind OECD standards, Dudgeon referred questions to the Ministry of Education, saying funding levels are determined through the Government’s annual Budget process.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News / Lineni Tuitupou

Labour’s tertiary education spokesperson Shanan Halbert blamed the Government for worsening financial pressures across the sector.

“The current Government has left our tertiary sector high and dry financially. It has got worse,” Halbert said.

He said Labour would refocus the Tertiary Education Strategy on building a stable and sustainable university, polytechnic and wānanga system, including completing the existing funding review by the end of 2027.

Halbert said Labour’s approach would prioritise accessibility, affordability and equity for tertiary students and workers.

“Labour increased the funding every year we were in government so providers didn’t need to hike up fees substantially and that would be our goal in government this time too.”

For Baker-Jones, the dispute is about more than pay, with staff seeking greater recognition and respect from their employers.

“Yes, we are seeking a pay rise which, as a minimum, keeps up with the cost of living increases that we’ve all been experiencing. But fundamentally we’re seeking that our employers treat us with greater levels of dignity and respect so that we can do our jobs,” he said.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News / Lineni Tuitupou

Minister for Tertiary Education Penny Simmonds defended the Government’s investment in the sector, saying it was committed to providing quality education while ensuring value for taxpayers.

She acknowledged that New Zealand’s total tertiary education expenditure per student was slightly below the OECD average, but said government spending on tertiary education as a proportion of GDP was higher, at 1.2 per cent compared with the OECD average of 1.1 per cent.

Simmonds said the Government had taken steps to ease financial pressures on tertiary institutions, including additional funding provisions and allowing providers to increase tuition fees by up to six per cent next year.

However, she said decisions about staff pay and employment conditions were the responsibility of individual institutions, not the Government.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of individual providers to manage their staffing arrangements and ensure they are operating sustainably.”