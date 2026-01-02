Public urged to be careful as firefighters strike today

The public is being urged to be careful when paid firefighters of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) undertake a one-hour strike today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) deputy national commander Megan Stiffler says the strike will commence from 12pm today.

“We advise people, especially those in cities and towns served by paid firefighters, to be extra careful with fire safety today,” says Stiffler.

“We will continue to answer 111 calls during the one-hour strike and respond to fires in affected areas, but our responses will be delayed. Our dispatch system will direct volunteers from their own stations to help as they regularly do when there are multiple emergencies at one time, but it will take them longer.”

Stiffler says businesses should take care with any work practices that could result in fire, and make sure their tenants understand their evacuation schemes and procedures.

“We are advising everyone that, should there be a fire, they should evacuate early and, once out, stay out, and call 111. People should also check their smoke alarms and their escape plans.”

Emergencies prioritised

Stiffler says NZFE will prioritise emergencies and, as a result, may not respond to less serious incidents in cities and towns during the strike.

“For example, private fire alarms where there is no evidence of fire, small rubbish fires, assisting traffic management, and animal rescues. This will ensure our resources are focused where they are needed most.”

The strike comes after collective bargaining between the NZPFU and FENZ recently broke down.

Restructure could slash 160 jobs

The NZPFU and Public Service Association (PSA) recently submitted a joint application to the Employment Relations Authority regarding the “failure” of FENZ to consult on a restructure that plans to slash 160 paid jobs and significantly change risk management and operational structures, says NZPFU national secretary Wattie Watson.

“On the 11th November FENZ dropped a 260-page document without having engaged in any process with the unions prior,” says Watson.

“The Unions want FENZ to stop the current process which has FENZ making a decision on the restructure at the end of January and plans to implement changes and disestablish positions in March and April.”

Bargaining since 2024

FENZ and the NZPFU have been in bargaining talks for a collective employment agreement for paid firefighters since July 2024.

FENZ’s most recent offer made prior to facilitation was a 6.2 percent increase in firefighter remuneration over three years and “compares favourably with equivalent public sector agreements” says Stiffler.

“This would have taken the average senior firefighter remuneration from a range of approximately $80,700-$87,400 to $85,800-$92,900 at the end of the period, excluding overtime and allowances which currently adds an average of $38,800 to annual remuneration. We believe this represents a fair and sustainable increase for our people,” says Stiffler.

Further facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority is planned for January 26 and 27 in Ōtautahi.