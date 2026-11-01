Tributes flow for Porirua deputy mayor Kylie Wihapi

Kylie has died and tributes are pouring in for the Māori ward councillor and Deputy Mayor. Photo: Supplied

Tributes for Porirua Deputy Mayor Kylie Wihapi are pouring in from across the country, with friends, whānau and civic colleagues reeling from news of her sudden death.

He uri ia nō Ngāti Porou, nō Ngāti Tūwharetoa hoki.

Her death was announced by Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, who described Wihapi as “Porirua through and through”.

“A passionate advocate for our city, a trailblazer as our first elected Māori ward councillor, and a much-loved friend and colleague. She brought warmth, energy and an enormous heart to everything she did.”

Speaking to the Herald, Baker said Kylie suffered a fatal fall in a freak accident at her home on Saturday morning.

“Our city has lost someone very special, and we will miss her terribly.”

As tributes pour for Kylie Wihapi her friend and colleague Barbara Edmonds pays tribute to her friend.

Labour finance spokesperson and Porirua local Barbara Edmonds says she is heartbroken at the loss of “one of our most amazing local wahine, Deputy Mayor and friend.”

“Kylie was everywhere and anywhere. Whether it was on the netball court as a dedicated referee, hosting her annual Pink Breakfast to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation, coordinating her annual Christmas pet food drive, filling in for the Mayor Anita Baker, coaching netball teams, or following her beloved son Cooper on the rugby field sideline” she said.

As the first Māori ward councillor elected to the Parirua Ward, Wihapi was also a member of Te Maruata, the Māori Local Government group that brings together Māori councillors and mayors from across Aotearoa.

Members of the group have taken to social media to mihi to Wihapi and share their shock at her death.

Councillors from across Aotearoa pay tribute to Kylie Wihapi who died suddenly on Saturday morning

Far North District Mayor Moko Tepania said he was saddened to learn of the death of his friend.

“Kylie and I were both Young Elected Members and connected through our Te Maruata network for Māori in councils when I was first elected. I was so proud when she was elected as the first Māori ward representative for Porirua and chosen as the city’s Deputy Mayor.”

Te Ao Māori News understands arrangements for Wihapi’s tangi are still being worked through with her whānau, while a community farewell is being organised at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua in the coming days.

E te wahine māia, te kaiarahi o ngā iwi o Porirua, moe mai rā.