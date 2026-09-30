Politicians pay tribute to Speaker Adrian Rurawhe

The Labour Party has joined the outpouring of tributes following the death of former Speaker and Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe, describing him as “our rangatira”.

“Adrian Rurawhe was one of the finest people ever to sit in the New Zealand Parliament,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

The party said Rurawhe carried the mana of his people and the Speaker’s Chair with dignity and respect.

“He was firm without ever needing to raise his voice, and he was universally respected across every party in the House,” Hipkins said.

Labour Māori Caucus co-chair Willie Jackson paid tribute to Rurawhe as a humble man who dedicated his life to serving his people.

“Adrian was our rangatira. We were all very proud when he was honoured as being only the second person of Māori descent to be appointed to the role of Speaker,” Jackson said.

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The Speakers Office, in a statement have confirmed that flags at Parliament will fly at half-mast to honour him.

“The flags at Parliament will be flown at half-mast in the following days as a mark of respect for a man whose time in politics emphasised the need for people to be respectful to one another.”

“He will be deeply missed.”

The Speaker will be part of a whole of Parliament delegation paying respect to the late Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe at Whangaehu Marae in Whanganui at 1pm on Friday.

Jacinda Ardern poses with Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Adrian Rurawhe following Rurawhe's confirmation as new Speaker at Government House. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images)

‘Moe mai rā, e hoa’: Rt Hon Dame Jacinda Ardern

Former Prime Minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern, took to social media to share a message following Adrian’s death.

“It is with such great sadness I learned of Adrian’s passing this morning. I consider myself so lucky to have known and worked with him.”

Dame Jacinda was instrumental in Adrian Rurawhe becoming Speaker, putting his name forward for the role in 2022 while she was prime minister.

Adrian went on to become only the second Māori person to hold the position.

“He was a man of quiet resolve, with a fierce moral compass, and deep kindness. He brought all of those skills to parliament, and to the role of Speaker. But he was so much more than that.”

“He was a loved friend and whānau member and will be deeply missed. All my aroha goes to his family. Moe mai rā, e hoa,” she said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he was one of those MPs who carried real mana and was respected from all sides of the House.

“As Speaker he was fair and calm, as a Member of Parliament he was steadfast and committed to his people, and as a man he was warm and humble.

“He will be missed and he will be remembered. Rest in Peace,” he said.

Te Ao Māori News understands Adrian’s tūpāpaku will be welcomed on to Whangaehu marae situated in the Whanganui area on the afternoon of September 30.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.