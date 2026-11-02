Pahīatua Medical Centre, which suffered staff exodus sold to iwi

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Tararua Health Group has reached an agreement to sell Pahīatua Medical Centre to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Trust, with the change of ownership taking effect immediately, Omni Health says in a statement.

The decision followed months of turmoil at the medical centre with staff leaving the operation that served almost 5000 patients in the Tararua district. Many said they had left over safety concerns.

Health New Zealand had a review under way of the clinics owned by the Tararua Health Group, which is in turn owned by Omni Health - a network of about 17 practices around the country.

The decision to sell Pahīatua Medical Centre was made in the best interests of patients and the wider local community, with the primary objective of ensuring the continuity of safe, accessible and high-quality healthcare services, Omni Health founder and chief executive officer Mark Wills said in a statement on Monday.

Pahīatua Medical Centre would no longer form part of Tararua Health Group, and would transition to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Trust over the coming weeks.

The medical centre suffered an exodus of staff on one day in October with seven staff, including a doctor and nurses leaving, having resigned in September, and saying they would not return if Omni Health continued to run the centre.

Wills said on Monday he recognised that the past few months had been challenging for many staff, particularly given the uncertainty and public attention surrounding some services.

“Throughout this period, our teams have continued to demonstrate professionalism, resilience and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve. I want to sincerely acknowledge and thank you for that,” Wills said.

Staff at the medical centre will transition to roles under the new ownership, and many of the practice’s current systems and support services will remain in place during the transition, a statement from the iwi said.

Hayden Hape, Chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, said the acquisition reflects the iwi’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of the local community.

“Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua is pleased to have worked closely with Tararua Health Group to bring Pahiatua Medical Centre into iwi ownership.

“Following what has been a challenging time for staff and the wider community, we look forward to welcoming these dedicated healthcare professionals into our whānau and creating a workplace where they feel valued, respected and proud of the work they do.

“For us, this is about more than taking over a medical practice. It’s about giving good people, who have dedicated their lives to caring for others, the opportunity to fall in love with their profession again.

“We believe that when we genuinely care for those who care for our communities, everyone benefits. That is the culture we want to build, and that is our commitment to the people of Pahiatua and the wider Tararua district.

“We also acknowledge Tararua Health Group for working constructively with us to achieve this outcome and for its commitment to supporting a smooth transition.”

Nā RNZ.