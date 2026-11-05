‘Tamāhine nā Porirua’ mourners gather at Horouta Marae to farewell Deputy Mayor Kylie Wihapi

Kylie Wihapi died suddenly at her home on Saturday.

The Porirua community has gathered at Horouta Marae to mourn deputy mayor Kylie Wihapi, with whānau, friends and community leaders describing the shock and grief following her death.

Wihapi’s tangi arrived at the marae today, where mourners gathered to pay their respects and remember a woman described as a strong leader and a daughter of Porirua.

Raniera Albert, kaikōrero for those gathered at the marae, says he could sense the deep grief.

“I tino kitea āna i te waipuke o te roimata i hora nei i te marae ātea. Otirā, te whiunga o hupe ki runga a te papa kōrero, ki runga ki a ia.”

“Nā reira he tohu tērā i te nui o te aroha o te hapori o Porirua.”

Kylie has died and tributes are pouring in for the Māori ward councillor and Deputy Mayor. Photo: Supplied

He said the response was a reflection of the deep love the Porirua community had for its deputy mayor.

Jesse Huriwai said many people arriving at the marae were still in shock at seeing their friend and relative lying in state.

“He nui te ohorere o ngā tāngata i tae mai ki kōnei. Ka kite i tō rātou hoa, tō rātou whanaunga i takoto mai anei.”

“Kei te rongo i te hināpouri e kainamu nei i a tātou te Māori, otirā tātou te hapori o Porirua. Kaua ko Porirua anake, ko te Whanganui-a-Tara tēnei e tangi nei, otirā ko te ao Māori e tangi nei.”

Deputy Mayor role fulfilled

Local Democracy reported today that Porirua Mayor Anita Baker has appointed councillor Geoff Hayward (Ngāti Whakaue) as deputy mayor, with the blessing of the Wihapi whānau.

“I know this feels like indecent haste, it certainly does to me,” Baker said, but said the appointment was necessary to maintain council representation on external bodies and ensure its existing functions continued.

A poroporoaki will be held at Horouta Marae on Friday evening, followed by a full civic funeral at Te Rauparaha Arena on Saturday.