Community stalwart and former broadcaster Pat Spellman dies

Tributes are flowing for Broadcaster and Sporting leader, Pat Spellman

Community stalwart and former iwi radio broadcaster Pat Spellman (Ngāti Maruwharanui, Mangaia) has died, with Māori Touch NZ confirming his death on social media on Monday.

He is remembered as someone who worked tirelessly to create opportunities for whānau to thrive in both local and international sport.

Māori Touch NZ described Spellman as a treasured and much-loved member of the touch community.

“A trusted friend and mentor, and a tireless advocate for the touch community – his mahi will leave an everlasting legacy in Aotearoa and across the Pacific. An irreplaceable figure who will be dearly missed.”

Spellman spent years working in media, where he amplified the voices of his community. The Moana Radio whānau paid tribute to him, describing him as funny, cheeky and warm.

“Pat joined the Moana Radio whānau in 2010 and over the next five years became a familiar voice across Tauranga Moana. He spent much of his time behind the mic hosting our Drive Show.

“But many will remember Pat best from his time on the Moana Radio Breakfast Show alongside Takiri — and later with his good friend Harley Wall joining the pair, creating an unforgettable trio on the morning airwaves. Pat brought an energy that was uniquely his.”

Sport was another major part of Spellman’s life.

As a trustee and partnerships director with Māori Touch NZ, helping grow the Māori Touch Nationals and develop international opportunities, including a Māori Touch tour to New South Wales in 2025.

He also co-founded Pacific Cup Sports Trust in 2019 and served as its chair until June 2026.

In addition to his administrative roles, Spellman was a familiar voice at Touch New Zealand events, commentating for nine seasons.

In 2026, he was appointed Touch NZ’s Community Engagement and Partnerships Manager.

His immense contribution to community sport was recognised with a Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Medal in 2026.

“As the founder of the Pacific Cup Touch Tournament, Pat Spellman has pioneered a space where Pacific peoples can celebrate their identity and heritage through sport – welcoming everyone from rangatahi to kaumātua in an environment that is inclusive, culturally affirming, and community-driven.”

Funeral and tangihanga arrangements are still being finalised with whānau requesting privacy at this time.

Moe mai rā e te rangatira.