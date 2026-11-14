Game Day: Māori players lead the charge in RLWC finals

It’s game day for the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns, who face Australia’s Kangaroos and Jillaroos in two Rugby League World Cup finals, with Māori players proudly representing Aotearoa on the international stage.

Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi) leads the men’s side, while Raecene McGregor (Ngāti Whātua) co-captains the Kiwi Ferns.

Earlier this week, Kalyn Ponga (Whanganui) and Stacey Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe) were awarded the prestigious IRL Golden Boot Awards, recognising the best players in international rugby league.

Waaka adds another major achievement to an already impressive career. She is a World Rugby Sevens champion, Olympic gold medallist, Black Ferns World Cup winner and now Women’s IRL Golden Boot recipient.

For Ponga, it marks his first Golden Boot after switching his international allegiance from Australia to New Zealand earlier this year.

Their achievements continue a proud legacy of Māori excellence in international rugby league. Previous Māori Golden Boot winners include Hugh McGahan, Stacey Jones, Benji Marshall, James Fisher-Harris and Raecene McGregor.

He toanga nui mō ngā kapa Kiwi

The Kiwis have won three of their four matches, only losing a thrilling opener to the hosts, while the Kiwi Ferns remain undefeated.

Last week, the Kiwis upset Tonga in the semi-final, securing a 34–10 win. The Kangaroos also booked their place in the final with a 44–12 victory over fellow tournament favourites Toa Samoa.

The Ferns are yet to face the Jillaroos at this World Cup, while the men will be looking for redemption after their 24–22 loss to the Kangaroos in the opening round.

He whakatairanga i te ahurea Māori

Māori representation has been strong across the tournament, with 17 Māori players named in the Kiwis’ final squad alone.

Beyond the playing numbers, Māori and wider Polynesian culture has been proudly represented throughout the competition, with players embracing haka, waiata and tikanga as they prepare for the final.

The Kiwi Ferns are chasing their fourth World Cup title, while the Kiwis are looking to add to their one previous title.

He whakanui i ngā kapa Kiwi katoa

It has also been a successful tournament for Aotearoa’s other representative teams.

The PDRL Kiwis finished as runners-up after going down to Australia in their final, while the Wheel Kiwis celebrated their first tournament win, beating the USA in their final match this week.

The action continues Sunday night, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on the Jillaroos at 6.10pm, followed by the Kiwis facing the Kangaroos at 9.35pm.