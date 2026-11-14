Law change sidelines non-elected Māori representatives

The Māori Partnership Committee will be impacted by recent law changes regarding non-elected, appointed members of council and committees. PHOTO/SOUTH WAIRARAPA DISTRICT COUNCIL

Local government law changes have stripped voting rights from South Wairarapa District Council’s Māori Partnership Committee.

The Committee, formerly known as the Māori Standing Committee, was established in 1996 to advocate on behalf of and in the best interests of tāngata whenua in South Wairarapa, including the descendants of hapū of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Wairarapa.

Its membership included two representatives from each of the three South Wairarapa marae, two representatives from Pae Tū Mōkai o Tauira, one representative from each of the two Wairarapa iwi, two councillors, and the mayor.

On September 18, the Local Government (System Improvements) Amendment Act came into force, introducing a range of amendments to the Local Government Act 2002 across several areas.

The Act removes the focus on the four well-beings and puts councils’ focus back on core services such as infrastructure, regulation, and public services.

In a report to the Māori Partnership Committee, performance and strategy lead advisor Nicki Ansell said one of the final amendments introduced to the Act was a change to the role of non-elected members in local authority governance.

“Under the new provisions, non-elected members can no longer vote at meetings of councils or committees, nor are they counted for quorum purposes.

“This change applies to individuals serving on councils or committees who have not been elected through the local government electoral process.”

She said councils could still appoint non-elected members to offer professional advice and to represent communities, but these appointments would no longer come with voting rights.

“This change will require a review of all committees; however, it is anticipated that this will have a significant impact on the Māori Partnership Committee as a committee of council,” Ansell said.

The change meant that non-elected members appointed to the Māori Partnership Committee would no longer be able to vote at meetings and would not count towards quorum.

If the Māori Partnership Committee remained a committee of council, only those elected - Mayor Fran Wilde and councillors Andrea Rutene and Simone Baker - would be able to vote or count towards quorum, Ansell said.

Councils have six months from the commencement of the legislation until March 18, 2027, to update their governance arrangements to ensure they comply with the new legislation.

During this transition period, there was also the potential for further legislative or policy changes, given the possibility of a change in government because any new government could choose to review or introduce additional reforms impacting the local government sector.

Under the new legislation, the Minister of Local Government could grant exceptions by Order in Council allowing non-elected members on specific committees to retain voting rights.

Ansell said that while no changes to the Māori Partnership Committee were proposed, officers would support the committee to explore and consider options for its future role and function.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty in the legislative landscape and the pause of the Head Start programme, officers recommend that the Māori Partnership Committee extend the scope of its [Strategic] Māori Framework to help identify how the committee can best fulfil its role and objectives under the revised legislative settings.

“It is recommended that the scope of work include consideration of how the framework will be implemented, monitored, and governed into the future.”

The Strategic Māori Framework was identified as a fundamental building block for future engagement between hapū/iwi and a governing local body, especially in light of future amalgamation.

While council staff were not proposing any changes at this time, they recommended that the Strategic Māori Framework development remain on track for completion by December 2026.

The timing would allow the Māori Partnership Committee adequate opportunity to work alongside staff to consider future options and recommendations for the committee’s role and governance arrangements in 2027.

The Māori Partnership Committee was set to meet on November 17 at the Waihinga Centre in Martinborough from 6 pm.

-LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air