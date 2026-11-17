Former New Zealand minister of Maori Development and Local Government Nanaia Mahuta and former Australian minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt pose for a photo during the signing of the Indigenous Collaboration Arrangementat in 2020. Photo: Bianca De Marchi - Pool/Getty Images

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e NITV i Ahitereiria.

Ken Wyatt has been announced as the first Indigenous person to serve as governor of Western Australia.

Mr Wyatt will replace current Governor Chris Dawson, whose term is set to end on the 31st of December.

In a statement, Mr Dawson said he and his wife Darrilyn were delighted by the news.

“We warmly congratulate Mr and Mrs Wyatt who both have outstanding and distinguished service across the Australian community and public sector organisations,” he said.

Ken Wyatt was also the First Aboriginal person to serve as Indigenous Australians Minister. Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images for Global Citizen

“Ken and Anna are very well known to my wife Darrilyn and I, both personally and professionally over many decades. We have every confidence that Western Australia will be greatly enriched by this appointment.”

“The fact that Mr Wyatt will be the first Aboriginal person appointed to the Vice Regal position in this State is yet another first for Ken in his distinguished service as an educator, health executive, mentor to many and Australia’s first Indigenous Minister and Cabinet Member in the Federal Government.

Mr Wyatt was the first Aboriginal person elected to the House of Representatives, in the seat of Hasluck in 2010.

In 2017 he became the first Indigenous person to serve in federal Cabinet after being appointed as the Minister for Indigenous Health and Aged Care, and later became the first Aboriginal person to serve as Indigenous Australians Minister under the Morrison Government.

Nā Cameron Gooley nō NITV.