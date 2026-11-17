The earthquake may be over, but the memories remain. Ten years on, Kaikōura continues to honour the resilience that carried its people through.

The Kaikōura community is reflecting on the traumatic impact of the 2016 earthquake, ten years after the event.

The earthquake struck on 14 November 2016 at 12:02 am. Measuring magnitude 7.8, it lasted around two minutes, occurred approximately 15 km underground and claimed two lives.

The Hawke whānau of Ngāti Kurī were among many who were left stranded and displaced from their homes by the devastating landslides across North Canterbury.

“We woke up at the earth rumbling and and then the house just started to shake,” she recalls.

Koha says she heard her sons crying in their bunkbeds.

“I just covered them with my body until the house stopped shaking. The fear was real.”

Koha’s mother, Lorraine said she was awake when the midnight quake hit.

“It was really quite scary, only because I had my mokopuna in bed and I could hear them screaming,” she says.

“The lights went out, things were crashing everywhere, and I managed to crawl to the bedrooms to grab one mokopuna and then the rest of them.”

Ko te whānau Hawke o Ngāti Kurī tētahi o ngā whānau i rere ki Tuahiwi Pā mā runga waka topatopa. Photo / Tahu News.

Tuahiwi Pā - he āhuru mōwai

That night, both Koha, Lorraine and the 10 tamariki had boarded a helicopter by Takahanga Marae in Kaikōura. The whānau was flown to Tuahiwi Pā, where they sought refuge.

“We were there for at least, maybe two or three weeks, and the manaaki that they showed us and all the other whānau that turned up was amazing,” Koha says.

“They weren’t just catering to like us as whānau and, you know, older people, they were there for our babies too.”

Lorraine was shaken by the event.

“By that stage, that’s when I clicked that actually, I was traumatised and I think I was running on adrenaline because my mokopuna were only really young,” she explains.

“Once we got to Tuahiwi, it was like, I don’t know, everything kind of dropped down.”

Ka hoki ake ngā mahara a te hapori o Kaikōura ki te rū whenua i te 14 o Noema, i te 12 karaka i te pō. Photo / Tahu News, Aeroptics.

Hei taituarā mō te iwi whānui

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu supported recovery efforts by delivering kai and supplies to affected whānau. Cheviot, about 60 km south of Kaikōura, became a key helicopter base for the relief effort.

Hana O’Regan, Ngāi Tahu’s General Manager of Oranga at the time, reflects on the tireless efforts of hau kāinga.

“Tētahi tirohaka e kore tawhiti nei i te puna o maumaharataka, i te whā rā pea mātau i reira kia whakatā te haukāika, ko tērā noa iho,” she says.

“Kāre mātou i haere hei kaiwhakahaere, i te noho mātou i raro i te mana o te haukāika, engari, ko te paika o tā mātau taeka atu, i whai wā rātou ki te whakatā, i pau te hau.”

I hui tahi te hapori o Kaikōura hei tohu i te tekau tau nō te rū whenua i tō rātau takiwā. Photo / Tahu News.

He whakamānawa, he whakamaumahara

Last week, the Kaikōura community gathered to commemorate the earthquake’s anniversary.

The mayor at the time, Winston Gray reflected on the event.

“We went away to St Arnaud on our get together for the new council, then to come back to this. It was quite it was, it was really quite tough,”

Whilst present Mayor Craig Mackle also shared his sentiments, encouraging whānau to stay prepared.

“You can never fully prepare for any event. And so you don’t quite know how it’s going to unfold. But as far as preparing goes, duck. It’s quick and we’re practicing.”

Koha remains grateful that her whānau came through the earthquake safely, reflecting on how differently things could have turned out a decade later.

“I just consider my whānau really lucky with the options that we had, because had we had we kept our babies here,” she adds.

“I think things would have turned out a lot differently.”