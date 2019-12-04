Ka kōrero te Māngai Kāwanatanga o Hāmoa mō te Otago Daily Times

H.E Leasi Papali’i T Scanlan (i mua) / Pūtake - Pukamata (Michel Tuffery Artist)

Ko te Māngai Kāwanatanga o Hāmoa ki Aotearoa, ko H.E Leasi Papali’i T Scanlan kua tuku pānui e pā ana ki te pakiwaituhi i tāia ki te Otago Daily Times.

Hei tā H.E Leasi ki Te Ao Māori, he rerekē māna te tuku kōrero mō tētahi pānui pāpāho. Heoi, nā te māharahara nui mō te aituā ki Hāmoa, e tika ana me kōrero.

“It is indeed very sad and disappointing for the creator of the cartoon Mr Garrick Tremain, to make joking remarks through his artwork in relation to the tragic measles outbreak that has continued to take many lives of mostly innocent children in Samoa.

“Whilst I have noticed that there has been a lot of public reaction to the said cartoon, and also noted that Mr Garrick Tremain has posted an apology on his website page, I would like to use this opportunity to acknowledge the generous support, assistance, donations and prayers from the Government and all the people of New Zealand to Samoa.”

E ai ki te Māngai Kāwanatanga, ko te whāinga matua a te Kāwanatanga o Hāmoa, he whakarauora i te rahi e taea ana me ngā whānau kua pākia.

Inākuanei, i kōrero a Te Ao Māori ki a Tuala Tagaloa Tusani mō āna mahi tuku ō hauora ki Hāmoa. I te putanga o te pātai ki a ia mō te pakiwaituhi a Tremain, i pēnei ai tāna whakautu.

“We are just too focused at the moment, working on how we can get these supplies to the homeland, with our volunteers.

"So I don't even know the guys name! I know what he's done, and I know it was down south somewhere, but I can't even focus on that."

I puta i a Tusani te kōrero, he pakihi Pākehā i āwhina i a ia me āna mahi kimi āwhina.

“The first freight company that came on board, were white owners, EIF International, were white people. The trucking company, our trucking sponsor, that’s moving all our gear from all over New Zealand to our destination, and they’re white people there too.

“So at some point, we’ve gotta focus on what’s right, and the people that are doing the good stuff, instead of one person that makes a mistake and that overloads the news.”

E whakapono ana te Māngai Kāwanatanga, he akoranga kei roto i tēnei take.

“I ask that we take the poor judgement and actions of Mr Garrick Tremain as a lesson to others to please refrain from posting or writing any such pictorials and unwelcome remarks in the social media outlets whilst Samoa is hurting!"

He tono, he whiti nō te paipera hoki i whakakapi ai te whakatau a te Māngai Kāwanatanga.

“I also humbly request that you continue to include Samoa in your prayers, with the earnest hope that with the joint medical efforts of our Government and all the countries, along with the organisations who have offered assistance, the measles epidemic will be over very soon.

“Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven."

He karakia kua karangahia e te ASA Foundation ki te Tari Kāwanatanga o Hāmoa i Māngere hei te pō nei. Ka hui atu ai ngā amorangi o ngā hāhi, o te hapori hoki ki te tuku karakia mō ngā whanaunga i te wā kāinga.