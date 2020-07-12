Crusaders storm home over Blues

The Crusaders stormed home against the Blues on Saturday night 26-15 to continue their unbeaten run and hand the Auckland side their first loss of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

The Blues came to play dotting down inside the first 10 minutes after Otere Black sent a long skip pass over the top for Mark Telea to score a one-handed try in the corner.

The Crusaders pegged the score back with two penalties to Richie Mo'unga to go into the break 6-7 down.

Beauden Barrett and Mo'unga traded penalties after the restart before the Blues set the second half alight with a superb try 15 minutes in.

🗣️ Ian Foster on Beauden Barrett: "He's a 10 playing 15 but he's a pretty good 15!"



The All Blacks Head Coach was on hand to watch the excellent Crusaders v Blues game while he considers selection for the national side's upcoming games.



Full interview 👉 https://t.co/Ku5ujyGhBP pic.twitter.com/IlB9dxNe7N — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 11, 2020

Akira Ioane caught the Crusaders napping with a quick tap from a scrum penalty, charged the line and first-five Harry Plummer threw a long pass wide for Rieko Ioane to power over and finish off the movement his brother started. Blues 15-9.

The rest of the second half belonged to the Crusaders, with Mo'unga playing a leading role in his team's two tries.

The first after he dummied then skipped two players to set George Bridge off on a dash down the sideline who then threw a long pass back inside for Mitchell Drummond to run in the try. Crusaders 16-15.

After knocking over a penalty and then relentless pressure from the Crusaders on the Blues' line, Mo'unga then popped a short pass for Will Jordan to touch down. Crusaders 26-15 and game over.

In the other super rugby match up this weekend, the Hurricanes are at home to the Highlanders at 3.35pm today.

Crusaders 26 (Mitchell Drummond, Will Jordan tries; Richie Mo’unga 2 cons, 4 pens). Blues 15 (Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane tries; Otere Black con, pen). Half-time Blues 7-6.