New mental health unit opens in Kaitāia

Kaitāia Hospital has welcomed the opening of a new unit, dedicated to helping patients suffering from mental health issues and addiction. The new sub-acute mental health unit will provide support by being a home away from home for mental health patients.

The new six-bed sub-acute mental health unit is called Te Kokonga. This addition is designed to offer significant assistance to tangata whaiora in the Muriwhenua region.

The unit cost $1 million to build and will serve as a haven for mental health patients who are either returning home to Muriwhenua or already residing in the community.

The newly constructed facility comprises a doctor's consultation area, laundry room, kitchen, and dining room, and with plans to develop gardens that include rongoā Māori.

Kaitāia general manager Neta Smith says the goal is to reintegrate patients back into the Far North.

"It certainly gives them the opportunity and time away from any influences out in the community making things difficult for them.

"So it's trying to help them adapt back into living out in the community."

Besides the increased prevalence of drug addiction in communities, housing deprivation is another hurdle mental health patients in the Far North must overcome.

"Housing is a huge issue here in the far north and having the whare here where people can come to just for that timeout and respite makes a big difference."

"There are six rooms within the new whare. The rooms' names have been identified with the birds we have in our community. So they get that feeling of ownership or belonging, that they actually belong."