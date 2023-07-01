Kaumātua to take the stage at Te Papa for kapa haka festival

Taranaki ki te Tonga Taikura perform as part of Taikura Kapa Haka at Te Papa. Te Papa / Supplied

By Katie Doyle, Stuff

Kaumātua from across the motu will take to the stage at Te Papa this weekend for the annual Taikura Kapa Haka festival.

With 15 kapa taking part, hailing from the Far North to Te Waipounamu, performances will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, for the first in-person festival since 2019.

Te Papa kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai said it was wonderful to host the event at Te Papa again, after several years of remote competitions due to Covid.

“Taikura is the absolute heart and soul of kapa haka, celebrating the skill, the dedication and the rich mātauranga of our kuia and kaumātua,” he said.

“We had an incredible response when we announced Taikura would go ahead this year – the roopu are excited to be coming back to Te Papa, and we are excited to have them in the whare again.”

However, Hakiwai said the event would be bittersweet as the festival mourned the loss of Putiputi Mackey who had been at the heart of Taikura Kapa Haka for many years, as a founding member of the He Kura Te Tangata Trust.

“Kōkā Puti will be in the hearts and minds of performers this year, she gave so much to the kapa haka community and to Taikura Kapa Haka.”

The festival will be held at Te Papa’s Soundings Theatre, and is free to attend. It will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube to reach a wider national and global audience.

The Auckland Anglican Māori Club will perform at this year's festival. Te Papa / Supplied