Missing Poroporo man Kaea Umuhuri found

By Rotorua Daily Post

Missing Poroporo man Kaea Umuhuri has been found after an “extensive” search involving a helicopter, police and help from volunteers.

Umuhuri had been missing since about 11am on Thursday. He was last seen in Poroporo, Whakatāne wearing green overalls and gumboots.

When he was missing, Umuhuri’s family expressed concerns for the missing man’s welfare.

A police spokeswoman said Umuhuri was located on Saturday afternoon at about 4.45pm after an extensive search involving a helicopter, teams from Police Search and Rescue, Land Search and Rescue New Zealand volunteers.

The police spokeswoman said Umuhuri received medical attention and was reported to be safe and well.

“Police would like to express thanks to the many community members involved in the search efforts,” the spokeswoman said.