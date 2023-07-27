West Auckland school in lockdown, police present

Rutherford College in West Auckland was locked down just before midday today, with armed police present and students told to stay indoors due to an “incident nearby”.

An emergency alert from the college was sent to students’ parents, saying, “We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible”, and advising parents not to go to the school grounds.

Nearby schools Te Atatū Intermediate, Matipo Primary and Rutherford Primary also went into lockdown shortly after following the college’s actions.

A parent said that one officer commented at 12:15pm that the situation was “under control” but would be keeping the school in lockdown for everyone’s safety until it was all clear.

Police have cordoned off from Z Station at Te Atatū Peninsula, preventing access into and leaving the Te Atatu Peninsula.

- More to come