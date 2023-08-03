Southern hemisphere’s tallest wooden playground is open

(Te Ao News)

In a bid to combat perceived ties with crime, poverty, and violence, parts of South Auckland are undergoing a revamp by Auckland Council.

One of the projects in this initiative is the transformation of Hayman Park in Manukau, boasting a $10.8 million investment.

The highlight of the park is the tallest wooden playground in the southern hemisphere, which stands at 12.8 metres.

A local parent, Chauntelle Begman, is enthusiastic about the new look.

Chauntelle Begman enjoying the newly built playground

“Haere mai, there are lots of things out here for the children - there is so much variety. The flying fox because there are not many flying foxes at playgrounds, and that’s a huge attraction.

“Then there’s the sand. My little ones love the sand, so if you have little children who love to get down and dirty, then that’s perfect.”

The playground is equipped with xylophones, swings for adults, and also has camera surveillance to ensure the safety of the community.

Councillor Alfred Filipaina says the upgrade is aimed at creating a safe environment, especially during nighttime.

He encourages families to use the space for recreation.

Hayman Park Playground lit at night.

According to a 2018 report by Auckland Council, 25% of children under the age of 15 in the region reside in the south of Auckland.

So far the younger generation has been embracing the new infrastructure., with parents letting children take a Monday off school to explore.

Tiahuia Barber-Paewhenua from Otahuhu Intermediate shared his excitement,

“It’s got heaps of levels, and each level is pretty fun.”

Similarly, Avi Narayan from Māngere College commented, “It’s just different to see a big castle-looking park here, especially in South Auckland.”

For many residents in the community, the upgraded park is a much-needed addition.

The new playground aims to provide a diverse range of activities for children, ensuring they have a fun and engaging environment to play in.

Filipaina highlighted the significance of the project.

“It’s getting our kids and their parents out because it can be used by both, enjoying time with their kids and grandchildren.

“That’s why this is important.”

The transformation at Hayman Park has spurred Auckland Council to look into building a similar project at Māngere’s David Lange Park.