Melodownz wins big at Pacific Music Awards

Melowdownz with film director Connor Pritchard at the 2023 Pacific Music Awards in Auckland. The Māori-Samoan rapper won three awards including best Pacific male artist. ( Quin Tauetau / RNZ)

Māori-Samoan rapper Melodownz - Bronson Price (Ngāpuhi) - was among the big winners at the 2023 Pacific Music Awards in Manukau on Wednesday night.

Melodownz took out three awards for best male artist, music video (Pray for More ft. Lisi and Mikey Dam, directed by Connor Pritchard) and music album for Lone Wolf.

The Avondale MC, who said he wanted to encourage indigenous artists, was full of gratitude to the Pasifika community for their support.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the community. It’s always cool to give back,” Melodownz said.

“If you’re an established artist, make sure you go back to the community and touch base because...there is some crazy talent out there right now,” the NZ Herald reported.

Tokelauan singer Olivia Foa’i was named best female artist.

2023 Pacific Music Awards Winners

Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist: Olivia Foa’i - ‘Sunlight’

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist: Melodownz - Lone Wolf

Flava Best Pacific Group: Deceptikonz - In Perpetuity

531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist: Punialava’a - Tagi Le Atunu’u Pele

Matai Watches Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist: Poetik - Hamofied Tre

Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist: Sam V - The one, the lonely EP, ‘Come Through,’ ‘Love Again’

Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist: Three Houses Down - ‘The Dream’, ‘She Loves Me’

Niu FM Best International Pacific Artist: Josh Tatofi - ‘Prisoner of Love’, ‘Sweet Loven’, ‘Landslide’, ‘Still the One’, ‘Pua Ahih’I’, ‘Good Morning Beautiful’, ‘Tomorrow’

MPG/SAE Best Producer: Mareko x Ricky Paul - Untitled: ACT 1 (Producer: Ricky Paul Musik)

NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video: Melodownz - ‘Pray For More ft Lisi, Mikey Dam’ (directed by Connor Pritchard)

APRA Best Pacific Song: Victor J Sefo - ‘685′ (Written by Victor J Sefo, Ventry Parker, Elijah Tovio)

SunPix Best Pacific Language: Olivia Foa’i- ‘Sunlight’

Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa O Te Moana Nui A Kiwa | Best Pacific Music Album Award: Melodownz - Lone Wolf

NZ On Air Radio Airplay Award: SWIDT ft Lomez Brown - ‘Kelz Garage’

NZ On Air Streaming Award: Savage ft Aaradhna - ‘They Don’t Know’

SunPix People’s Choice Award - Best Pacific Artist: Wayno

Phillip Fuemana Award - Most Promising Pacific Artist: Teo Glacier

Creative New Zealand Award: Lady Shaka

Ministry for Pacific Peoples Special Recognition Award: 531pi

Ministry for Pacific Peoples Special Recognition Award: Mark Vanilau

Arch Angel Independent Music Award: Victor J Sefo

Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Te Pukenga Achievement Award: Toni Williams