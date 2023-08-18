Te Kurawai programme teaches Māori perspective of environment

Māori students are learning about water using a Māori perspective of the environment called Te Kurawai. It also incorporates one of the fastest-growing sports among Māori, waka ama.

It’s part of a teaching framework known as Mātaiao founded by Wayne Ngata, which reconnects students with the languages and environmental knowledge of atua Māori.

Te Kurawai is an NCEA-credit-focused resource that concentrates on Māori water-related information and activities. This includes waka ama, with kaihoe representing Aotearoa for under-16s this week in Sāmoa at the IVF Va’a World Distance races.

Ngata says knowledge of waterways, such as the sea, rivers or lakes, is still a big issue.

“Mātaiao was established by Ihirangi Heke and me,” he says. “Utilising the natural world, where Māori knowledge thrives. Whether that’s our mountains, rivers, or native bush, there are always teachings for Māori to follow.

“Many Māori live near the water, such as by the sea, river, or lake. They must be knowledgeable in terms of the water, and that’s genealogy. That’s why Te Kurawai was established, which also corresponds with Māori hobbies such as waka ama.”

The knowledge they learn about water goes hand in hand with waka ama, especially at the world distance races.

“It’s not just about waka-ama; we also look at what’s ahead and what areas need strengthening for our children to navigate their way through life in these times. The group going to Samoa has those skills. Those are some pathways for them to follow with our support.”