New Hawke’s Bay water storage project aims to revitalise region

As summer draws to a close, a $225 million water storage facility is being proposed for Hawke’s Bay, with plans to build it along Hastings’ Ngaruroro River.

While still in the early stages, the project promises significant benefits for the community.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Chairman Bayden Barber says the facility will bring prosperity to all, especially Māori.

“Ki a mātou, e 20 paihēneti ki te awa, e 20 paihēneti anō ki Ngāi Māori hei hāpai, hei whakakake ake i ngā marae, te hapori me ngā ōhanga Māori.”

“Ko wai mā ngā pakihi? he nui. Ko ngā mea nō te whānau Apatu, he pāmu tō rātou, he pīkiwhara i waenga i ngā pāmu o Heretaunga, me ētahi atu.”

Water security

The new water storage facility is set to be built along a section of the Ngaruroro River in Whanawhana, with the goal of ensuring Māori retain control over water management.

During winter, when river flows are strong, the facility will store a significant volume of water.

In the summer months, when droughts impact the district, the water will be distributed across the region.

According to Barber, 40% of the water will be allocated to Māori, with half of the remaining water returned to the rivers. The rest will support farms, the farming industry, as well as Māori businesses and homes.

Barber emphasises that the facility is designed to serve the entire Hawke’s Bay region, benefiting all, not just a select few.

”Ehara i te mea ka hāngai ēnei kōrero ki ngā pakihi noa. Ko ngā marae, ko ngā hapori i te wā o te raumati e kore rawa he wai kei ngā awa, kei ngā pekanga awa. Nōreira, me whakaaro atu ki a rātou.”

Te wāriu o te wai

The water storage facility is designed to benefit not only residents of the region but also support orchards and other industries in revitalising the local economy.

The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle caused a significant financial blow, with the horticulture sector alone losing an estimated $1.2 billion.

Barber highlights that access to fresh water is crucial for the region’s economic recovery and future growth.

“I te korenga o te wai i Heretaunga, ka kore rawa he ōhanga i konei. Ko te wai te mea matua ki te whakatipu nei i ngā rākau āporo, me ngā huarākau katoa, ngā māra kai katoa i konei. Ko te wai te mea matua.”

Ka pēhea hoki te utu i ngā nama

In 2017, further development of the Ruataniwha water storage scheme was paused due to its high costs and opposition from local residents.

However, the previously shelved project is now being repurposed to serve the community, similar to the proposed facility in Whanawhana, near Ōmāhu.

Barber notes that this is just the beginning of the initiative and assures that it will not impact ratepayers within the district.

“Ko te rahinga o ngā utu, ka riro mā te hunga pakihi, māna ērā wai e utu, mā ērā utu ka tutuki mai te kaupapa nei.”

“Ko te pātai ia, he aha te wāriu o te wai? Mā te mākete ka kite nei i te rahinga o te wāriu o te wai ki te hunga ka pīrangitia te wai. He nui ngā pakihi, Mr Apples, Bostock, Turners Growers. Kei te mōhio pū rātou ki te wāriu o te wai. Nōreira mā rātou ērā utu e pīkau.”