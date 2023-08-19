Kīngitanga leads remembrance ceremony for recently departed leaders from across the motu

Kīngi Tūheitia has welcomed iwi leaders to Tūrangawaewae on Saturday to honour loved ones who have died in the past year.

The ceremony known as Te Kawe Mate o te Motu is a traditional part of the King’s annual Koroneihana event which is now in its 17th year.

Te Kawe Mate is one of the most important traditions for te iwi Māori, Kīngitanga chief of staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said Saturday.

“In te ao Māori, our identity comes from our tūpuna and we remember their words and teachings which continue to guide us today.”

Dr Hope Tupara, president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, said it is a “moving and fitting ceremony” that honours all of the great leaders.

“We continue the legacy of people like Princess Te Puea Hērangi, Whina Cooper, Miria Logan, Maata Hirini, Ruiha Sage, Miria Karauria, Hine Potaka, Georgina Kirby and so many others who have gone before us.”

Sir Pou Temara, a member of Tainui’s Tekaumaarua, added that the ceremony is an important opportunity for reflection.

“Many of the issues we face today are the same issues our ancestors dealt with, so we can look to them for guidance and know that we can overcome adversity like they did through Kotahitanga and working together, not against each other.”



