Ngāti Awa’s Ani Nuku’s new venture emphasises modern self-care

Ani Nuku’s rongoā-inspired range, influenced by her childhood and guided by tikanga Māori principles, encompasses unique creations such as a carefully crafted latte blend.

“Growing up as a kid, I saw my mum in the garden all the time or she was making rongoā, so rongoā mahi actually runs through our DNA, so it was inevitable that I have ended up on this path,” Nuku says.

She explains that, while her mother consistently administered rongoā to her whānau, unlike her siblings, she struggled to consume any of the traditional Māori remedies.

“Growing up, I wasn’t a fan of my mum’s traditional concoctions. I knew rongoā was good for me but struggled to get it down but, after several years of experimenting, I finally created something I felt was good enough to market.”

Rongoānuku's Ani Nuku, outside her homestead in Whakatane.

Ani introduced Rongoānuku via an online platform earlier this year in April and says while she enjoys crafting and blending rongoā in a contemporary manner, she remains true to the traditional Māori approach in her blending methods.

“The rongoā powders I have created were all for myself because at the time I had long-term Covid-19, which made me breathless, with no energy all of the time, and what I did was formulate a concoction based on building up immunity and helping to fortify the body after I’d been māuiui.

“When I’m making it, I use traditional tikanga Māori such as takutaku, a special type of karakia to harvest and blend all of my rongoā together.”

Nuku says the best way to use and consume her products is in a peaceful environment, specifically while it is quiet.

“The products I make are a little bit different and the best time to use them is when you have a bit of time where it’s nice and quiet.

“Have a face mask, and a latte, just add a couple of tablespoons and add hot milk. It’s pretty simple really. You can add it to your smoothies, to make breakfast bowls, or use it to bake”.

The Rongoānuku products are not only balm, but also latte powders, massage candles, and rongoā facemasks, which can be seen at her website.