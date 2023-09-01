Pacific rugby documentary sheds light on hidden struggles

Pacific rugby legends Jonah Lomu, Brian Lima, and Rupeni Caucaunibuca have played a pivotal role in shaping rugby into the global spectacle it is today.

Yet, beyond the dazzling footwork and bone-crushing tackles, lies a deeper narrative - one that Sāmoan filmmaker Jerimiah Tauamiti seeks to unveil through his latest documentary, Faith, Family, Footy.

Tauamiti is no stranger to tackling weighty Pacific issues through his filmmaking.

In his upcoming documentary, he aims to navigate the complex challenges faced by Pacific professional rugby players, a side of their lives often hidden from public view.

One prominent concern highlighted by Tauamiti is the intricate politics of rugby, especially the eligibility rules for playing for another nation.

“There’s that side of the eligibility rules, which is massive and has a big impact on them and their lives and how they can provide for their families,” Tauamiti explains.

Malakai Fekitoa in the documentary opens up about how proud he is to represent his family. (TVNZ)

The documentary delves even further, revealing the emotional underbelly of these athletes.

“All these boys, I kid you not, got teary-eyed, or cried and very emotional when talked about the love for their mothers especially,” Tauamiti says. “You know what they say. I guess that’s one of the true stereotypes is that we are all mama boys.”

This isn’t Tauamiti’s first foray into shedding light on Pacific struggles.

His previous work, For My Father’s Kingdom, spotlighted the challenges faced by his wife Vea’s family within their Tongan church community.

For My Fathers Kingdom is an in-depth documentary about a Tongan family strong in their faith. (Supplied)

Navigating the making of the film within a predominantly Pākehā workspace was a daunting task.

However, Tauamiti remains firm in his mission to elevate Pacific representation in resource-rich settings.

With “Faith, Family, Foot to be released this Sunday, ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Tauamiti hopes to initiate a meaningful dialogue around the hidden battles faced by Pacific rugby players.

“If people can get in and support this show, then that’ll be great,” Tauamiti says.

“Share it, watch it, pass it on, and don’t download it illegally to all the Sāmoans out there.”

Jeremiah Tauamiti with ex-All Black Sam Tuitupou and England centre Manu Tuilagi. (Supplied)

Through the documentary, Tauamiti aims to offer the world a more comprehensive view of Pacific rugby players - their triumphs, their tribulations, and the unique blend of faith, family, and passion that drives them forward.