Bay of Plenty fans excited for Chiefs’ long-awaited return to Hāngī Pit

Rotorua rugby fans, including the mayor, are looking forward to welcoming the Chiefs back to the city for a Super Rugby Pacific clash next month.

Rotorua International Stadium will host the Chiefs and Moana Pasifika’s round nine clash on April 11, after funding issues scuppered plans to play the fixture in Tonga.

It will technically be an away fixture, but will take place in Chiefs country, which will undoubtedly lead to a swell of support in red, black and yellow.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell was “thrilled” the match was heading to the Central Bay.

“Our community has been calling for a Chiefs home game here for eight years now, and we’re proud to finally deliver it,” she said.

“We know fans across Rotorua and the wider region will turn out in force to support the teams.”

Tapsell said the game would boost the region’s accommodation and hospitality sectors, and hopefully help inspire the next generation of potential rugby stars.

“It’s a real win for our local rugby community,” she said.

“We want to see all our sporting codes continue to grow and there’s nothing more inspiring for young players than watching their heroes live in action.”

Eastern Pirates rugby director Lee Uerata said it should be the first of many returns to the Hāngī Pit in Westbrook.

“It will be great for Rotorua as I don’t think we get enough games here for the beautiful ground we have,” he said.

“It is brilliant for the game and for the kids to be able to go in the afternoon and watch their hero.”

Hori BOP, the alter ego of Tauranga rugby fan Terry Leaming, is more closely associated with the NPC’s Bay of Plenty, but the unofficial Steamers mascot repledged his allegiance to the Chiefs after last year’s sell-out Anzac Day match at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

It was the first Super Rugby game in Tauranga since 2013, and the Chiefs returned to the city in January for a pre-season match against the Fijian Drua.

Leaming said it “means everything” to see Super Rugby back in Rotorua but he encouraged fans across the Bay of Plenty not to take it for granted.

“We’ve got to turn up and support them,” he said.

“The call is out to get to the game and support the team because if you don’t, you don’t get any more games.

“If franchises are going to put the effort in to come to your city, the city must respond and support them.”

Whakarewarewa Rugby Club’s Te Miri Roberts said the fixture could be inspiring for the club’s junior players.

“We were all kids one time watching our heroes or our idols on the TV or in real life,” Roberts said.

Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Pasifika loose forward Semisi Paea are from Rotorua and seeing them in action will be huge for the kids.

“For our kids in Rotorua to get an opportunity to see the Chiefs play at home, where it’s comfortable and easy for them, it means the world to me to have that opportunity,” Roberts said.

“Rotorua is a rugby town and I know the locals will be keen to see the boys up close,” said Tahuriorangi.

Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis called the chance to play in Rotorua “a real bonus”.

“We know we have strong support in the city and we are confident those fans will turn out in force for this match.”

Moana Pasifika chief executive Debbie Sorensen said the game was a “win-win” with both teams having fanbases in Rotorua.

Andrew Wilson, chief executive of the council’s tourism arm, RotoruaNZ, said this was more than just a rugby game for those attending from outside the city.

“It’s an opportunity to make a weekend of it in one of New Zealand’s most unique destinations.”

It will be the first time Rotorua’s rugby stadium has hosted the Chiefs since 2018 when they lost 23-19 to Argentine side Jaguares.

The Chiefs hold a winning record at the stadium, with eight victories and five losses in their 13 fixtures on Rotorua soil.

Their last victory was a 34-20 triumph over the Bulls in 2015.

