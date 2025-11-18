Jonah Lomu remembered: Family marks 10 years since All Black great’s death

The proud legacy of All Black rugby great Jonah Lomu will live on with the pending release of a licensed tribute range of clothing from UK company Ellis Rugby (inset). New Zealand Herald composite photo

Jonah Lomu’s loved ones have paid a moving tribute to the rugby great on the 10th anniversary of his tragic death.

And his family have emphasised the global superstar’s humility and the importance of protecting and honouring his legacy.

Jonah, 40, died in 2015 from a heart attack caused by kidney failure.

Widow Nadene and his teenage boys Brayley, 16 and Dhyreille, 15 have paid tribute to the legacy of the one and only Jonah Lomu legacy.

“Jonah’s passing is never an easy time for us. It remains the hardest day of our lives, a wound that still aches deeply for the boys and me,” Nadene told the Herald.

Lomu died on November 18, 2015 aged 40 from a heart attack associated with his kidney condition. Tributes flowed in from all over the world, including condolences from Queen of England Elizabeth II.

“As this time of year approaches, the heaviness returns. We miss Jonah every single day, and I know we always will. But we hold tightly to our precious memories, and he is a constant presence in our home and in our conversations.

Queen Elizabeth II sent her condolences to Jonah's family in 2015 following his death . Photo / File

“His photos fill our walls, including our bedrooms, reminding us of his love and the incredible man he will always be in our hearts.

“These 10 years without Jonah have been harrowing and cruel. The scrutiny and judgment that followed his passing were almost unbearable, adding to a grief already too heavy. But with the estate issues finally resolved and legally vested in me, just as Jonah wished, a weight has been lifted.

Jonah Lomu of New Zealand evades the diving tackle of Rob Andrew of England during the Rugby World Cup Semi Final at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa in 1995. New Zealand won the match 45-29. \ Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

“Finally, the boys and I can begin to heal, move forward positively, and honour Jonah in the way we know is right, and that he would be supportive of. I hope that those who have unlawfully exploited Jonah’s name will now stop, out of respect for Brayley and Dhyreille, who have endured more than any children should.”

Jonah Lomu was widely regarded as the first global superstar of rugby and was known for his speed and power on the wing. He was the youngest All Black, aged 19 years and 45 days, winning his first cap in 1994 against France.

But his biggest impact came at the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa, where his performances helped raise the sport’s global profile.

That included his stunning performance in the All Blacks’ semifinal where he powered over and around English defenders for four tries.

Diagnosed with a serious kidney disorder in 1995, he continued his career through dialysis and a kidney transplant in 2004, eventually retiring from professional rugby in 2007

Nadene said Jonah was a humble man.

I believe his legacy deserves to be protected and honoured — Nadene Lomu

“Jonah was a humble soul, and the admiration for him, here and around the world, speaks volumes about the man he truly was. His humility is one of the many reasons I believe his legacy deserves to be protected and honoured with integrity, always in accordance with the boys’ and my wishes,” Nadene said.

“I made a promise to Jonah, and now that the estate is settled, we can finally begin the work of rebuilding his legacy after so many years lost.”

Nadene Lomu with her and Jonah's teenage sons Brayley and Dhyreille.

Jonah valued his privacy

Being a public figure, Jonah was always in demand.

“Jonah valued his privacy, though he rarely had it—except within the walls of our home, which was why family time was always so special for Jonah. We were his everything; he lived for us, and we were his light in his darker days when dealing with his health battles, but his dream of having a loving family of his own came true,“ she said.

“Because of our family love, Jonah was complete and the happiest he had ever been; he said so himself in his book.

“No matter where we went in the world, Jonah was recognised and adored in every country we ever visited, and was always respectful to every person he met. No matter where we had to be, he had time for everyone; that was our forever loved Jonah.”

Jonah’s son’s honour their father

Nadene said the couple’s sons - who were 5 and 6 when their dad died - are honouring their father’s legacy.

“Brayley, Dhyreille, and I now have some meaningful projects underway to honour Jonah and rebuild his legacy,” Nadene said.

“We are deeply grateful to those who have supported us and to the people working alongside us now. We look forward to meeting many more as we rebuild Jonah’s legacy to be stronger than ever, just as he deserves, for the joy he brought to so many during his lifetime.

Jonah Lomu during the anthems ahead of an All Blacks test.

“The boys and I will give our very best to keep their dad warm in the hearts of his adoring fans, and when the time is right, we will call on the support of those who love Jonah, because we know we cannot do this alone. Jonah, we will never stop loving you!”

Jonah Lomu; 12 May, 1975 - 18 November 18, 2015.

- NZ Herald