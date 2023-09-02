Māori immersion school with 37 boys beats private schools on sports field

High school hockey in New Zealand has traditionally been dominated by big, often private schools. Schools like St Kentigern’s, Christchurch Boys’ High, Auckland Grammar, and King’s College.

So when Rotorua te reo Māori immersion school, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata, qualified for this year’s Rankin Cup, the top boys’ high school hockey tournament in New Zealand, they had a massive challenge ahead of them.

The school is the first ever Māori immersion school to qualify for the tournament. It has a small roll of just under 200 students, and only 37 boys to choose its hockey team from – a very good team at that.

They had a number of David vs Goliath match ups throughout the tournament. Their biggest win was a 5-1 thrashing of Auckland’s King’s College.

Parekura Rangitauira, a teacher at the school, told Stuff’s Newsable despite its size, the players went to the tournament believing they could win.

“All of the players have understood that the focus hasn’t just been on participating, it’s actually been about making sure we’re putting our best foot forward”.

Rangitauira said hockey has been a huge part of the kura (school) since its opening in 1987, and her family connection runs strong. She has two sons on the team, is its former coach, and a former pupil at the school. Meanwhile, her mum is the principal, and her brother is the current coach.