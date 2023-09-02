Zoe Hobbs shines alongside sprint superstars

Zoe Hobbs looks at the electronic board after the women's 100m semi-final at last week's world championships in Budapest. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Zoe Hobbs has finished seventh in a star-powered sprint final in Switzerland on Friday (NZT).

The Kiwi’s time of 11.14s in the women’s 100m at the Zurich Diamond League meet was just 0.02s off fifth-placed Jamaican Shashalee Forbes.

The glamour event was won by US world champion Sha’Carri Richardson in 10.88s, with the fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, third with a season-best time of 11.00s after overcoming injury struggles. Fellow Jamaican, Natasha Morrison, was second, also in 11.00s.

Sha'Carri Richardson (6) of the US trails Zoe Hobbs (8) in the early stages of the women's 100m semi-final heat at last week's world championships in Budapest. (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Last week, Hobbs, 25, clocked 11.02s in her most successful world athletics championships campaign to date, missing qualification for the final by just 0.01s. She would have been the first-ever Kiwi, male or female, to make a world 100m final had she qualified.

Following Budapest 23, Hobbs wrote that she continues to learn and grow at the elite level.

“Still learning and growing with every opportunity to race at the highest level, so it’s time to keep challenging that, see what’s left in the tank and push till the end of the European season,” she said on Instagram.

In July, the Kiwi recorded her fastest-ever time of 10.96s at La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Hobbs next competes at Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday (NZT).















