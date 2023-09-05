Jackson eyes up Act leader Seymour for fiery political debate

Labour Māori campaign chairman Willie Jackson speaking at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Mangere, Auckland, for Labour's Māori campaign launch. (Sylvie Whinray / NZ Herald)

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The scene is set for one of the most fiery political debates when Willie Jackson and John Tamihere team up to book end David Seymour at a debate at an Auckland nightclub tonight.

No topic will be taboo at Everybody’s nightclub, at the Imperial Buildings, Fort St, where the Taxpayer Union event, from 7pm kicks off. It will be moderated by The Working Group hosts Martyn Bradbury and Damien Grant.

Along with Labour’s Jackson, Te Pāti Māori’s Tamihere and Act’s Seymour, will be Simeon Brown from National, NZ First’s Jenny Marcroft and Ricardo Menéndez March from the Greens.

Bradbury said this is THE debate you won’t want to miss.

“We are passionate believers in democracy and free speech and believe an election as important as this one needs as much attention as possible so The Working Group have teamed up with the Taxpayers’ Union and Curia Polling to livestream seven debates,” Bradbury said.

“The content and questions are independent and not influenced by anyone other than me as host.

“We are hosting the party debate where we have asked each party to send their best advocate to debate the big issues.”

Jackson said he hopes the Taxpayers Union gives the politicians not from National an even break.

“The Taxpayers Union have done very little for us, so I’ll be looking forward to them being fair and giving us an opportunity,” Jackson said.

“Plus I am looking forward to debating issues that are very important to Māori with the Act Leader Seymour.”