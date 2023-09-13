‘Tauzemup’ has ‘itchy hands and feet’ for Arsenal-X 1 headline bout

It's all smiles for two-division XFC champion Aaron Tau, showcasing his MMA skills at Arsenal-X 1 on September 22. Photo / File.

September 22 marks pro-mixed martial arts fighter Aaron ‘Tauzemup’ Tau’s return to the cage as the main event for Arsenal-X 1.

The undefeated Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Toro fighter’s first bout at home in years - and the first fight wearing his mataora - will be done under a hybrid set of rules. He is fighting against Dominic Reed, and the rules consist of three rounds across different disciplines: kickboxing in round one, Muay Thai in the second, and MMA in the third.

It may seem crazy to cross three fight codes in one match but it’s the craziness that Tau wants to embrace at EventFinda Stadium in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“I’ve been getting itchy hands and feet. I just want to get back out there, do my thing,” he says.

“I’m in full-on fight camp. This is my full-time job now, it’s what I do every day. I want to get out there and use the tools that I’ve been sharpening and put all this hard work to the test.”

'Tauzemup' puts in some pad work with his City Kickboxing teammates. Photo / File

Dominic Reed is Tau’s perfect opponent, he says. The South Islander knows all too well about crossing into different codes, such as boxing, Muay Thai and kickboxing. He was also a runner-up at the prestigious kickboxing showcase King in the Ring back in 2020.

“[Reed’s] been around the scene for a while, so I want to myself up against someone who’s at the top of their game and willing to jump in the cage with someone like me.”

He has his fight camp connected to the crew of fighters, including Carlos Ulberg and Israel ‘The Last Stylebeder’ Adesanya, who crossed the ditch to Sydney for their UFC takeover last week, as well as other athletes competing alongside Tau at Arsenal-X 1.

It’s an electrifying energy that keeps Tau’s intensity and ferocity pumping, while still reserving most of it for fight night in two weeks’ time.

Tau shows his strength with a bodyweight hang for 30 seconds. Photo / File

“It’s like riding a wave. As everyone builds things, tension builds, the atmosphere gets stronger, everyone’s competitive nature starts to increase, everyone’s at the top of their game, and it makes you work a lot harder.

“You can feel the atmosphere, you can feel it inside yourself the way that every day you have to show up on form.

“Even if you’re having an off day, you have to put the work in because everyone around you are sharks. They can all smell the blood.”

One lesson he’s taken from this camp with his teammates is simple.

“There’s no obstacle in the road. No matter what happens, injuries, personal things, no matter what it is, there’s nothing that could or should stop you from where you need to go.

“There’s nothing that has slowed me down. There’s nothing that will slow me down. I’m ready.”

Closing the interview with an ‘Up the Wahs’ in support of the Warriors’ do-or-die semi-final this Saturday against the Newcastle Knights, Aaron Tau’s first fight on home soil in years as the headliner for Arsenal-X 1 goes down on Friday, September 22 at EventFinda Stadium.