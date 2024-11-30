21-year-old Muaythai fighter ready for King in the Ring tournament

Twenty-one-year-old Muaythai fighter Karaitiana Adams is preparing for the King in the Ring cruiserweight tournament in Auckland this weekend where he will showcase his prowess in the ring.

Descended from Pare Hauraki and Ngāti Maniapoto, Adams says he is excited about the tournament but fighting isn’t his only passion.

And for this southpaw fighter, fighting means more to him than just winning.

“It just gives me the biggest confidence boost I think. I’m able to walk around with my chin up and just be confident every day,” he says.

Adams has been fighting Muaythai for two years, a sport he was introduced to by his friends and family.

He says standing strong is one of the benefits of the sport.

Encouraging youth

“I’ve always believed if you’re not really doing well in life, then you probably don’t have a good hobby. I think fighting is a good hobby just for your physical and mental health.”

Outside of the sport he runs youth groups in Hamilton. He looks after two youth groups and shows them Muaythai and sports as an interesting option for them.

He says that is another thing he is passionate about.

“At first I was like nah, hell no. Just because I never thought about working with youth. But yeah I just did it and yeah it’s great, I love it. I’d probably do it for free.”

Tomorrow Adams will be stepping into the King of the Ring cruiserweight tournament and he says he has no fear.

“Nothing is really in my way. Weight is good, my mental is good, my team is ready and I know they got my back. So, I’m pretty confident going into this tournament.”

Adams needs to win three fights in one night and if he’s successful he will be the winner of $10,000 in prize money and crowned as the King in the Ring.

However, he has many people he wants to thank.

“I’d like to give a shout out to Tū Tonu Rehabilitaion, Fresh Barber Cuts and The NinetiesCo.”