Rising from an abusive marriage to become Mrs Universe New Zealand

Sabrina Faruk is a single mother of three boys who left behind domestic violence to rise to be crowned Mrs Universe New Zealand on August 12.

Faruk began her journey as a fashion model but she says she has developed a deeper appreciation for the opportunities that the beauty world has to offer.

“It’s not an easy journey being a mother of three and a fulltime working mom but, again, when it’s your dream, you’ve got to make it work, so a lot of time, commitment, and hard work have been put into it; it’s not an easy pathway but also not impossible,” Faruk said.

Faruk experienced domestic violence when she was two months pregnant.

“We were together for about six years, and then he got into drugs. Things got really rough, and he became very violent.”

Her eldest son was three years old when he witnessed the physical assault.

“My pregnant tummy was on the ground, and I lifted my head up, and all I could see was the look in his eyes, and that day I left my husband without any second thoughts.”

Aims to ‘empower the vulnerable’

“My children are my strength. They gave me power to get out of it.”

Faruk wants to use the platform to spread awareness of the issues she is passionate about.

“I want to use my title to help empower the vulnerable; I have been through it. There are a lot of people out there who need someone to listen, someone to support them, and someone to be there”.

Faruk will soon leave for the Philippines to participate in the global Mrs Universe beauty pageant, representing New Zealand.

“I am super excited and a little bit nervous. Representing Aotearoa overseas is one of the most cherished moments. Holding our country names and making New Zealand proud as much as I can.”

Faruk wants to inspire women to have self-confidence and pursue their dreams, even in the face of life’s challenges.