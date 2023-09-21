Kehu Butler reveals special Māori design surfboards up for grabs

Surfer Te Kehukehu Butler is giving away surfboards with Māori designs by artists Henare Brooking and Maia Gibbs off the back of the launch of his new Tai Kehu clothing line with Quiksilver. Photo / File

Hot off the back of the release of his new Māori clothing line with Quiksilver, surfer Te Kehukehu Butler (Ngāi Te Rangi) has got ‘surfy’ hearts racing all over again with a fresh surprise.

Butler has revealed he is giving away several surfboards featuring the spectacular designs of the tā moko artists who created his Tai Kehu surfwear.

The Mount Maunganui surfer revealed on social media that he has a special giveaway for fans. Photo / Instagram

“I just want to say a big thank you for all the support with Tai Kehu,” he began in an Instagram reel shared to his account on Wednesday, which has so far amassed more than 15000 views.

“We’re giving away three surfboards from Sharp Eye [Surfboards], with the designs on them from Henare Brooking and Maia Gibbs.”

The surfboards with designs by artists Henare Brooking and Maia Gibbs that are up for grabs. Photo / Instagram

The 23-year-old from Mount Maunganui says fans can enter the draw at surf shops or online.

“So you guys could win that by going in-store at Backdoor or North Beach or, if you can’t do that [and] you want to order online, hit the link in my bio.”

“Good luck to you,” he signed off.

Fans have reacted with delight to Butler's surprise announcement. Photo / Instagram

Fans from across the world have reacted with delight. “Yeah my neff I’m in,” one person commented. “Might surf like you hopefully,” they joked.

There was even a fan willing to ‘flash the plastic’ for a board of their own. “Cuz are you guys selling the boards?”

It’s clear there is interest overseas in Butler’s special collection. “Hopefully your collection comes to Hawaii!!”

Butler says he has always dreamed of being a leader for Māori through surfing. Photo / Instagram

Launching his clothing line earlier this week, the former Oceania junior champion told Te Ao Māori News he has dreamed of this moment.

“It means so much to me to be able to give back to everyone here in Aotearoa and give them the opportunity to see the pathway of surfing, which is something I’ve always dreamed of doing to be a leader for our people.”

The former Oceania junior champion says he hopes he has made whānau proud. Photo / Instagram

Butler says he hopes his whānau and iwi are proud.

“Hopefully, the whole iwi feels proud, because we’re trying to put Māori on the map as watermen because we are, and I think we should be proud of being Māori and being so close to Tangaroa.”



