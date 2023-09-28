Māori businesswomen awards finalists announced

Fashion and jewellery designer Nichola Te Kiri is a judge of this year's awards. Photo / Whāriki

Māori Women’s Development Inc (MWDI) has announced the finalists for this year’s Māori Businesswomen’s Awards in Tāmaki Makaurau in late October.

The awards celebrate the “very best wāhine businesswomen” and their pakihi (business) in Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

“We’re excited to hold our awards again this year and shine a light on the achievements, leadership, and innovation demonstrated by our kaipakihi wāhine (female entrepreneurs). These awards honour and elevate their achievements, inspiring others and fostering excellence and empowerment within Te Ao Pakihi,” MWDI interim chief executive Linda Clay (Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea) said.

Māori Women’s Development Inc Interim CEO Linda Clay. Photo / MWDI

The organisation said the awards also support its vision to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure “Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.”

MWDI said the judges - Reikura Kahi, previous MWDI award-winner Nichola Te Kiri and Clay - were “impressed” with the high calibre of nominations, which included three new business categories.

The awards ceremony is on Friday, October 27 at the Aotea Centre, with tickets available through MWDI.

Awards finalists

The following businesses and individuals are finalists for the 2023 Awards:

Te Tai Tokerau

Ashley Hohaia (The Beauty Room Kaitaia)

Ella Te Huia-Phillips (Solartive)

Ngareka Bensemann (Marsden Cove Dental Clinic)

Tāmaki Makaurau

Amokura Panoho (Kura Consulting)

Michele Wilson (AWWA)

Mihi Blake (Maia)

Tainui

Marlana Maru and Marcia Ranginui Charlton (Āki Innovations)

Miria Flavell (HINE Collection)

Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore (TupuOra Education and Development)

Waiariki

Nita Maaka (Raw Pawz )

Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell (Wawata Creative)

Shona Ua-Marsh (Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre)

Te Tai Rāwhiti

Chrystal Edmonds (Stirling Logging)

Jonique Oli-Alainuuese (Waiapu Road)

Moira McGarva-Ratapu (Pursuit NZ)

Aotea

Mihi Henry-Hatcher (Mihi’s Place)

Ikaroa

Adele Hauwai (Globe Domes)

Kushla Okano (Te Whenua Group)

Riwa (Maria) Wawatai (Art by Riwa)

Te Waipounamu

Ailsa Cain (Kauati)

Bonnie Tainui (Magnolia Supporting You)

Categories

Te Pou Whirinaki (business collaboration)

Ngareka Bensemann (Marsden Cove Dental Clinic)

Shona Ua-Marsh (Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre)

Whare Isaac-Sharland (Tai Huki Consulting)

Te Pōiketanga (emerging business)

Awhina Murupaenga (Whatu Creative)

Jonique Oli-Alainuuese (Waiapu Road)

Shivonne Tufuga (Whenua)

Te Whanaketanga (employment and growth)

Angela Beer (Pets and Pats)

Ashley Hohaia (The Beauty Room Kaitaia)

Miria Flavell (HINE Collection)

Te Auahatanga (innovation)

Andrea Rongonui (GO Media)

Chrystal Edmonds (Stirling Logging)

Whare Isaac-Sharland (Tai Huki Consulting)

Te Amorangi (people and capability)

Amy McLean (Te Kainga Wahine)

Riwa (Maria) Wawatai (Art by Riwa)

Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore (TupuOra Education and Development )

Pakihi Whai Ora (social enterprise)

Andrea Rongonui (GO Media)

Chrystal Edmonds (Stirling Logging)

Tere-Apii Te Waipounamu Teinakore (TupuOra Education and Development )

Te Whakatairanga & Tauhokohoko (marketing and sales)

Helen Paul-Smith (ŌKU New Zealand)

Miria Flavell (HINE Collection)

Nita Maaka (Raw Pawz)

Pakihi Toi Ora (creative arts and design)

Awhina Murupaenga (Whatu Creative)

Riwa (Maria) Wawatai (Art by Riwa)

Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell (Wawata Creative)

Te Ahumahi Hangarau (technology industry)

Moira McGarva-Ratapu (Pursuit)

Te Kaweake (export)

Helen Paul-Smith (ŌKU New Zealand)

Michele Wilson (AWWA)