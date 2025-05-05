Kerrin Leoni launches historic mayoral campaign, rallies diverse voices to boost voter turnout

Kerrin Leoni has officially launched her campaign to become Auckland’s first Māori woman mayor.

During her campaign launch at Jubilee Hall on Friday night, she emphasised the need to mobilise underrepresented communities, particularly in South Auckland, to increase voter turnout in the upcoming election.

More than 150 supporters attended her event, which featured diverse performances celebrating cultural representation.

“I am going to be the next Mayor of Auckland because this city needs a new generation of leadership that reflects our diversity, our challenges, and our huge, exciting potential,” Leoni told her supporters.

Leoni (Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Kuri and Ngāi Takoto) aims to enhance civic engagement, pointing out the low voter participation in areas like Ōtara and Papatoetoe. She plans to combine digital outreach with community organising to encourage youth voting.

She honoured the late Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, acknowledging the racism he faced during his 2022 mayoral campaign.

Manukau councillor Lotu Fuli highlighted the importance of active participation in honouring the legacy of Collins and former Minister Judith Tizard, who was concerned about postal voting accessibility.

“Efeso smashed those barriers,” she says. “He made it easier for someone like Kerrin to stand up now. But we cannot afford to stay home again.”

Fuli says voter turnout has been as low as 19 per cent in some South Auckland neighbourhoods, contributing to Collins’ loss.

“Let’s be honest. It was our own people who did not vote last time.”

In the 2022 local elections, turnout was just 22 per cent in Ōtara and 24 per cent in Papatoetoe, well below Auckland’s overall turnout of 35.4 per cent, according to official feedback from the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board.

Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni speaks to a packed hall at her official mayoral campaign launch. Photo: LDR / Mary Afemata

Fuli praised the diverse turnout at Friday’s launch as a sign of Leoni’s leadership.

“Tonight’s event is a snapshot of the kind of mayor and the kind of leader Kerrin Leoni would be,” Fuli says.

“We had African, tangata whenua, Pasifika from all parts of Auckland in one place. That is a testament to her leadership.”

Leoni became Auckland’s first wāhine Māori councillor in 2022. Now, she aims to take on the role of the city’s first Māori woman mayor.

Boosting voter turnout in underrepresented communities is a predominant focus of her campaign.

“That is going to be a number one priority,” she says. “Some parts of South Auckland are only at 19 or 22 per cent. We need to knock on every door and encourage people to do the special votes.

“If you have not received your papers, and you are not used to updating your address, you might not even know what voting papers look like.”

Endorsements from various leaders reflect excitement around Leoni’s candidacy, highlighting her leadership qualities and the need for representation of Auckland’s diverse population.

They emphasise the importance of listening to young voices in decision-making and striving for greater inclusion in the electoral process.

Former Minister for Auckland Judith Tizard supports Leoni’s call to form an Auckland caucus, a cross-party group aimed at connecting councillors and MPs.

“We deserve a formal relationship for Auckland,” Tizard says. “We are a third of the country. We need to work well.

“Only 37 percent of Aucklanders check their mail regularly. If you do not check your letterbox, you do not vote. And if you do not vote, you do not get change.”

Leoni says her team will integrate digital outreach with community organising. “All our youth are on TikTok and Instagram. We need to be there too. We want every young person to vote in this election.

A Chinese moon dance group performs at Kerrin Leoni’s mayoral campaign launch. Photo: LDR / Mary Afemata

”Ōtara community leader Swannie Nelson described Leoni’s candidacy as a source of pride. “I am really excited to see a wāhine Māori running this year. Nothing against our tāne, but what an inspiration to ignite the dreams of our wāhine.”

Reflecting on past support for Collins, Nelson says, “We gave our hearts to my brother, Efeso Collins. It is a privilege for us to carry on the mahi he started.

“We do not just back anyone. We love what our sister stands for. Go hard,” says the self-described queen of Ōtara.

Councillor Josephine Bartley echoed calls for strong leadership. “We all saw what Efeso and his family endured when he ran. Kerrin is brave to put herself through the same thing. She is a wāhine toa.”

Bartley says the diversity at Friday’s event showcases the kind of leader Leoni is. “That is what Auckland looks like. You have got to represent that. Keep your head up. Do not listen to the haters. They are all shit.”

Labour MP Willie Jackson acknowledges the weight of Leoni’s decision to run. “She will always be aligned with Māori. You cannot get away from us, Leoni.”

He recalled private conversations with both Collins and Leoni about the importance of leadership and representation in Auckland.

“Kerrin came to see me and asked what I thought about her standing. Efeso did the same. I told both of them it was too hard, too tough, but they did it anyway. That takes courage,” Jackson says.

Although Labour supports her run for council, Leoni is standing for mayor as an independent candidate.

Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp is encouraging her. “Every day is a campaign day. Believe in yourself. Believe in your whānau. Believe in the people who voted for you.”

A campaign shirt for Kerrin Leoni's Auckland mayoral bid features the slogan 'Building a Better Auckland', unveiled during her official launch event at Jubilee Hall. Photo: LDR / Mary Afemata

Two rangatahi from Glen Innes opened the evening with a speech based on submissions to Auckland Council’s Long-Term Plan. They called for free school lunches, access to te reo Māori, and a stronger youth voice in decision-making.

“See us, hear us, and believe we have the ability not only to survive but to thrive,” one says.

David Guo, chair of the SportHub Community Trust, spoke on behalf of several Chinese community associations.

“Kerrin has the heart, integrity and courage to lead Auckland into a future that values every vote and every person,” he says. “As minorities, we must unite as a force.

Guo expressed pride in being joined by several representatives from the Chinese community. “Our Asian community makes up a large part of Auckland’s Eastern population, and we want to raise our voice.”

He says representatives from the Onehunga Chinese Association, the West Auckland Chinese Association, and the East Auckland Botany Association attended the launch, while others sent their apologies due to prior commitments.

Guo acknowledges Leoni’s support for events like the Whau Chinese New Year Festival. “Kerrin has actively supported that festival over the last eight years. Without her support, these events would not be possible.”

Leoni says her campaign will rely on grassroots momentum. “We have more than 100 people in our campaign team. They will be out knocking on doors. I will take at least one day off a week to rest because this will be an active campaign across the city.”

With the election set for 11 October, she made her closing statement clear: “This is just day one. But we are ready.”