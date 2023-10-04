‘He was her world’: Māmā building bright future before alleged murder

Nazia (Naz) Peri Hai had just obtained her real estate licence before she was allegedly murdered. (Supplied)

The whānau of Nazia Peri Hai, 27, says she had obtained her real estate licence in a step towards building a bright future with her son before she was allegedly murdered.

The proud Māori mum celebrated Carlo’s sixth birthday the day before she was found critically injured in her Te Atatū Peninsula home. She later died in hospital and a man was charged with her murder.

On September 10, 2023, Naz - who was widely known by her nickname - took Carlo to the Silverdale Adventure Park to celebrate his birthday. It would be their last birthday together.

“On September 11 Nazia Peri’s life was tragically taken from us, leaving behind her son Carlo who just turned six the day before,” sister Shazia Peri told the Herald.

“Naz had a bright future ahead of her.

“She was doing all this for her baby boy Carlo. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for him. He was her world.”

Naz was the youngest of four with sisters Armalisa, 38, Shazia, 32,and older brother Imran, 30.

“She was definitely the most spoiled growing up,” Shazia said.

Crime scene at Gloria Ave, Te Atatu Peninsula. (File/NZME)

“She loved playing sports, particularly netball, and cooking. She always loved going up north to Pawarenga, where our family is from.

“Naz attended Epsom Girls’ Grammar, where she met her best friend.”

Shazia said even though they had a fairly tough upbringing, their mum did her best.

“Naz’s father was absent during her life, but that didn’t bother her. She tried hard to make something of herself and always wanted her own little family.

“She meant so much to her whānau, and we are still coming to terms with what’s happened.”

Naz worshipped her son Carlo. (Supplied)

Shazia said Naz always made time for whānau and friends.

“With the busy life she had, she always had time for her whānau and friends. She was selfless, carefree, vibrant, always wanted to make everyone happy - just an all-round beautiful soul in and out. She will be missed by so many people.”

Shazia, who is looking after Carlo, said Naz’s tangi was at Pawarenga, in the Far North, because she loved the hau kainga - homeland.

She said their mum is still in shock and struggling but the whānau is wrapping love around to support her and Carlo.

Jaykob Tutai, a 29-year-old Avondale resident, pleaded not guilty to Nazia’s murder, when he appeared in the Auckland High Court last week.

-NZME