Leader Qiulae Wong signals Te Tiriti as non-negotiable in post-election talks

The Opportunity Party says its commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi would be a foundational condition in any post-election coalition negotiations.

Speaking to Moana Maniapoto, party leader Qiulae Wong stated taht while TOP has deliberately avoided naming a single specific policy as a formal bottom line, it is prepared to walk away from talks if proposed policies undermined Te Tiriti.

“We’ve been clear that we’re committed to honouring Te Tiriti,” Wong said.

“If we are at the negotiating table and other parties are putting ideas on the table that are going to jeopardize that, then I think that gives us grounds to walk away.”

Wong highlighted several core policies aimed at strengthening Te Tiriti, including restoring Treaty clauses, participating in constitutional discussions and taking a firm stance against bills like the Treaty Principles Bill.

She said that TOP supports a greater role for Māori in decision-making that affects them, spanning consultation and co-design through to delegated decision-making authority.

Long-term strategy for Māori health inequities

Addressing Māori health, Wong notes that persistent health inequities are a core issue withing the broader health system and must be tackled through a proposed 10-year health plan. She pointed out that the current three-year political cycle creates unstable funding and shifting priorities, making it difficult to address long-term systematic problems.

While Wong opposed the government’s disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora (the Māori Health Authority), she stopped short of pledging a simple restoration of the original structure.

“I mean, I agree they should not have disestablished it,” Wong said.

“If we are to just reestablish it and it’s at risk of getting disestablished again, it becomes this political football.”

Wong stressed that any future standalone Māori health structure must be built on an enduring, durable model protected from political cycles.

Watch the full interview and episode of Te Ao With Moana on Māori+