Scammer posing as police boss asked victims for $50k or be registered as sex offender

An email purporting to be from a top police boss is demanding people pay more than $50,000 or face being registered as a sex offender.

The scam, circulating on social media and supposedly signed by former Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha, says police had used computer experts who had gathered evidence against “perpetrators”, which they would present in court.

It claims police have “significantly improved” methods to prevent and monitor the growing number of crimes that “threaten” cyberspace including child pornography, pedophilia, cyberpornography and inappropriate exposure on the internet.

This bogus notice urges Kiwis to pay up to avoid going to court or be registered as a sex offender. (Supplied / NZME)

“We have created a comprehensive system to monitor activities on sensitive networks, e.g. Pornographic sites, dating sites, and various discussion forums,” the notice said.

“Therefore, there is no point in denying the charges against you, because it will not be in your favour, the evidence we have is sufficient to convict you and a trial will cost you many years in prison.

“However, if you wish to avoid going to court and avoid being registered as a sex offender, which could damage your reputation with family, friends, colleagues, etc. or jeopardise your business, we offer an out-of-court settlement.”

It said it requires the email’s recipient to pay $50,950 before police close the case and delete sensitive data and evidence from their database.

If they refused to cooperate, legal action would be taken against them and their case would be leaked to the media to “deter” others from engaging in such acts.

“You are well aware of impact, consequences and damage this will have on your life. The courts will take the necessary steps to convict you under the Criminal Code, the sexual Offences Act and the Protection of Minors Act.”

It says the receiver could be fined $896,000 and sentenced to imprisonment of between five and 10 years under the Crimes Act.

The bogus note concluded by asking the “perpetrator” to sign a letter and to pay the penalty.

A police spokesperson said Police had received several reports of the scam and inquiries were under way. Police had issued a public warning recently.

“This email is a scam and anyone who receives it should not reply under any circumstances.”

Although some versions of the email do not specifically reference money, similar scams involve the recipient being issued a “fine” when they respond, the spokesperson said.

They said police and other government agencies would never contact someone out of the blue and ask for passwords, credit card or bank details.

Anyone who received the email could forward it to the Department of Internal Affairs at complaint@spam.govt.nz or use its reporting portal at reportspam.co.nz.

Police recommend taking a cautious approach to unsolicited emails. Trust your gut instinct - if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

Wally Haumaha was promoted to the rank of Deputy Police Commissioner in 2018. (Photo / NZME)

Haumaha was promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner, the second-most powerful police officer in the country, appointed on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in June 2018.

The appointment soon became controversial when an Independent Police Conduct Authority inquiry was critical of his aggressive behaviour towards three women, described as “unprofessional and inappropriate”. A separate government inquiry cleared the process.

He stepped down from the role in June but he stayed on “to provide continuity to the iwi and community portfolio”. He will retire in January.