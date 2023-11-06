Defence vets’ support forum returns to Tāmaki Makaurau

Veterans will have the chance to discuss their support needs face-to-face at this month’s Te Uru o Tāmaki Makaurau West Auckland Veterans’ Forum. (Supplied/NZDF)

Auckland is poised to host a key event dedicated to supporting veterans of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF). The Te Uru o Tāmaki Makaurau West Auckland Veterans’ Forum, returning after a previously successful run, will open its doors on Wednesday, November 29, at The Trusts Arena in Henderson.

This one-stop forum is designed as a central hub where serving and former NZDF personnel can directly interact with service providers, get informed about their entitlements, and tailor the support services they need.

“As a unit of the New Zealand Defence Force, our role is to provide support to all veterans who have qualifying service,” Veterans’ Affairs head Bernadine MacKenzie said.

Te Uru o Tāmaki Makaurau West Auckland Veterans’ Forum is returning after a successful first event. (JUSTIN AITKEN)

MacKenzie also emphasised the event’s importance for whānau of veterans, who are equally encouraged to attend and explore available support.

The forum will host a range of organisations including the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association, The Navy Club, and Te Kiwi Māia – The Courageous Kiwi, reflecting a comprehensive network of support geared towards recognising and addressing the sacrifices and ongoing needs of NZDF veterans.

The Forum at The Trusts Arena on 65-67 Central Park Drive in Henderson will run from 10am to 2pm. Attendees are encouraged to register at the Veterans’ Affairs website, www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz.

“We strongly encourage veterans, whether they are currently serving or have left the Defence Force, to come and discover what’s available for them,” MacKenzie said.