BurgerFuel-branded car ploughs into brass band at Avondale Santa parade

Ambulance staff tend to an injured person after a BurgerFuel car swerved into a crowd at the Avondale Santa Parade.

A BurgerFuel-branded car participating in the Avondale Santa parade has ploughed into a Polynesian brass band, injuring six people.

Tensions were high after the Great North Rd incident, which happened about 11.45am, and it is understood the crowd jumped on the bonnet of the car and smashed their fists on it and that Māori wardens had to hold them back.

Police have said early information shows the car — which had two children sitting in the back seat — experienced a mechanical fault.

NZME’s Michael Burgess was at the parade and said two purple BurgerFuel muscle cars were travelling down Great North Rd.

“They were revving a lot. As they got to the end, [one of the drivers] tried to do it again.

A BurgerFuel car collided with a brass band at the Avondale Santa parade.

The Avondale Santa parade was stopped after a BurgerFuel car collided with a brass band.

“In front of the main stage at the end of the parade there is a big Polynesian brass band standing there and [the driver] tried to do it again and just lost control, ploughed into the brass band, knocked over ... I think a couple of people.

“Everyone descended on his car, you know.”

Burgess said the parade was then stopped before Santa had appeared. Three ambulances were at the scene.

BurgerFuel says it will work with police to ascertain what happened.

“There were lots of kids lining the streets, lots of great floats had come past and then … there was just this sickening sound, the screams,” Burgess said.

“Just the shock in the air and the reaction was a mix of just shock, anger and disbelief, everyone standing there, it’s just something you just don’t see.”

A member of the band told the Herald a woman who was injured was hit from behind while filming the band.

Nikki Soons, BurgerFuel NZ head of brand and marketing, said: “We are shocked to hear about the incident that has occurred involving one of the BurgerFuel promotional vehicles and we are very concerned for anyone injured. We do not yet know what caused the accident and are currently gathering all the information. We have a BurgerFuel representative at the scene and will be working with police to ascertain what has happened.”

Paramedics treated five people for minor injuries and one person for serious injuries. A person was taken to Auckland Hospital.

A spokesperson said: “Hato Hone St John were notified of a motor vehicle incident in Avondale at 11.43 and responded three ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one manager to the scene.”

A BurgerFuel car collided with a brass band at the Avondale Santa parade.

The driver of the car was seen getting into a police vehicle. A police spokesperson told the Herald they were speaking with the driver.

“Initial information suggests the car experienced a mechanical fault prior to the crash, inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the crash.”

It’s the suburb’s first Santa parade and was set down to run from 11am to 2pm with food and music.

Parade floats were to leave from the Avondale Racecourse at 11am, travel up Elm St to Rosebank Rd, and to Great North Rd where participants were to join in on the festivities in the main street below Avondale Primary School.

BurgerFuel has a fleet of custom, classic and muscle cars from between 1965 and 1972 that are used for various events.