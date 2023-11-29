Luxon unveils 100 day action plan

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has laid out the Coalition government’s plan for its first 100 days from today.

“The last few years have been incredibly tough for so many New Zealanders. People have put their trust in National, ACT and NZ First to steer them towards a better, more prosperous future,” Luxon says.

“New Zealanders voted not only for a change of government but for a change of policies and a change of approach - and our coalition government is ready to deliver that change.”

The action plan of 49 items ranges from introducing legislation to remove the Auckland Fuel Tax, repealing the so-called “ute tax” and the Fair Pay Agreements to introducing legislation to tackle gangs as well as stopping any work on He Puapua, repealing changes to the Resource Management Act and disestablishing the Māori Health Authority.

Luxon, who was sworn in as Prime Minister this week more than a month after the October election, says his government is starting the way it intends to continue: “Ambitious for New Zealand. With 49 actions to deliver in the next 100 days, this plan is hugely ambitious but we will be working as hard as we can.”

Luxon is confident the government can achieve the mammoth task it has set itself, which includes policies from the three coalition partners, National, ACT and NZ First.

“We know we are fighting off a lot in order to get it done.”



