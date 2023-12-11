‘Government acting like a drunken sailor’ - iwi leader as urgent hearing is filed

Protestors in Tauranga voice their concerns towards the government

Ngāi Te Rangi has applied for an urgent hearing by the Waitangi Tribunal, saying the government has failed to safeguard the Māori language and violated critical sections of the Māori Language Act, which breaches the Treaty of Waitangi.

The trust says the proposed suspension of Treaty principles in current law without parliamentary amendment also contravenes Article 1 of the Bill of Rights.

“Attacks on our language, culture, mana and tino rangatiratanga will be passionately resisted,” trust chief executive Paora Stanley said.

“This government is acting like a ‘drunken sailor’ with no concern for the process required to change policy and law.”

Hundreds of people across the country took to the streets even before the current parliamentary term opened last week, voicing their opposition to the government’s intentions to roll back initiatives surrounding te reo Māori and policies targeted at addressing inequities.

Last week Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said putting the Pākehā names first was to make it easier for the public “‘to navigate its government agencies”.

Waka Kotahi (NZTA) was one of the first agencies to fulfil the new government’s intention, pre-emptively announcing it would immediately change its name to have the English first with the reo Māori equivalent to follow.

“To be clear, getting government organisations to change names requires more than a press release,” Stanley said.

“The application for an urgent hearing will ensure the law is followed, and serve as a reminder, that laws are for everyone, including the purveyors of hegemony.”

Stanley said he had confidence the tribunal would provide the new coalition government with guidance on how to comply with Treaty principles and act consistently with their partnership obligations to provide a fulsome commitment to Te Reo Rangatira.

teaonews.co.nz has asked the government for comment.