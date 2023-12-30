Dr Cherie Chu-Fuluifaga: A new space for Pacific knowledge

A distinguished Pacific academic is encouraging more diversity in tertiary education as a powerful force for change.

Dr Cherie Chu-Fuluifaga, who is of Samoan, Tahitian and Chinese heritage, has been named as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her contribution to tertiary education for 25 years.

She is currently a senior lecturer at Victoria University and a researcher at Ako Aotearoa, a government-funded organisation that supports New Zealand’s tertiary sector.

Nearly 20 years ago, Dr Chu-Fuluifaga developed a Pacific education leadership cluster at Victoria University with just five students. Today, there are more than 200 and she said it has been inspiring to see how far the community of Pacific PhD students have come.

“My students challenge traditional research methods and approaches, bringing in our own cultural practices and ways of knowing,” she said.

“This has allowed us to create a new space for Pacific knowledge in the academic world, one that is more inclusive and representative of the diverse cultures and perspectives within the region. I’m confident that this trend will continue, with more individuals from diverse backgrounds joining the journey of Pacific studies.”

Dr Chu-Fuluifaga warned any removal of admission pathways for Māori and Pacific students proposed by the current government will lead to a less diverse healthcare workforce and be detrimental to the health outcomes of marginalised populations. Instead, she wants education pathways for this group to be guaranteed in the future.

“This should be achieved by reducing reliance on the colonial system and embracing systems that they have established.”