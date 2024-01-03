Ko te reo Māori te tino kai a Domino’s

The multinational pizza chain has unveiled a Māori language menu for its Kiwi Favourite pizza range, with the help of Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori.

The ‘Tino Kai’ menu offers popular pizzas or parehe, with Māori names such as Parehe Peperoni Nunui (Mega Pepperoni), Parehe Kahi (Mr Wedge), Parahe Huhunu Mīti (BBQ Meatlovers).

A Domino’s spokesperson said they’re also encouraging staff to speak more Māori across its franchises.

“Domino’s team members who feel comfortable conversing in te reo will now also wear Reo Māori pins in-store to promote public, everyday usage of the language.

As a company, we hope this new range and use of Reo Māori pins contributes to the revitalisation of te reo Māori across New Zealand, and recognise this small, first step as one of many on a long journey,” the Domino’s spokesperson said.

The pizza chain is working with the Māori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori, which has a free online network for NZ businesses supporting the reo.

The network was introduced during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori last year and CEO Ngahiwi Apanui said it’s an initiative that encourages Māori language use in more casual settings.

“Ko taku hiahia, kia rongo anō tātau i aua momo kōrero, te kōrero i te reo Māori, ahakoa haere ki hea. Nā reira e mihi anō hoki ki a Domino’s nā rātau i whakaae ki tā mātau kaupapa.”

I hope we will hear these sorts of terms, spoken in Māori, no matter where you go. So I acknowledge Domino’s for coming on board.

“Domino’s hopes pizza lovers everywhere can enjoy a slice of their favourite parehe with their friends and whānau,” Domino’s spokesperson said.