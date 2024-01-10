That's-Ewe Team Mullooly

East Coast shearer Catherine Mullooly, (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Kahungunu) a Matawai farmer and mother of two, is making a solo attempt on the 8-hour, women’s “strong wool” world ewe shearing record today.

The current record is held by Amy Silcock with a tally of 386 full wool ewes which haven’t been shorn for eight months or more.

34-year-old Mullooly started shearing at 7:00 a.m. this morning at Nukuhakari Station near Te Kuiti and has four 2-hour runs to set a new record, ending at 5:00 pm today.

At the end of her first 2-hour run, she had shorn 116 ewes—21 more than Silcock.

Mullooly is being sponsored by Te Tumu Paeroa and has been preparing for the event with up to 100 cutters, combs, handpieces and tools.

You can view Catherine Mullooly in action on the livestream on Twitch TV.