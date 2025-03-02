Toa Henderson wins Golden Shears Open

Toa Henderson in his moment of glory in winning the Golden Shears open shearing title in Masterton on Saturday night. Photo: Pete Nikolaison / supplied

Northland shearer Toa Henderson has become the first debut finalist to win the Golden Shears Open in 15 years.

The Kaiwaka-based 34-year-old won Saturday night’s competition “with remarkable comfort”, Shearing Sports New Zealand spokesperson Doug Laing said.

Henderson defeated defending champion Leon Samuels, eight-times winner Rowland Smith, four-times winner John Kirkpatrick and 2015 victor Gavin Mutch.

He sheared 20 sheep in 16 minutes, 15.779s, beating Wairarapa hope David Buick by eight seconds.

Third was Riverton shearer Casey Bailey.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was this high,” Henderson said. “I used to dream of this moment. To come off first and hold the trophy means more to me than anything.”

Joel Henare claimed his 11th consecutive Golden Shears Open woolhandling title.

Meanwhile, an Australian team beat the New Zealand team in a trans-Tasman showdown.

