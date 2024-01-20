‘Triumph’: Thousands turn out for Kīngi Tūheitia’s hui-ā-motu

Thousands of people have gathered for Kīngi Tūheitia’s hui-ā-motu at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Saturday.

“By turning up we’ve sent a strong message, and that message has been heard around the world,” Kīngi Tūheitia said.

Waikato-Tainui estimates put the figure in the region of 10,000 people.

Te Arataura chair Tukoroirangi Morgan described the hui, which began this morning, as “a triumph for the Kīngitanga”.

“There will be some resolutions and there’s no doubt there’ll be an action plan that’ll be taken from here to that,” Morgan said, according to a Stuff report.

Meanwhile, an optimistic Tama Potaka, Minister for Māori Development, was adamant it was a “great day”.

”Today was a great day for hui tangata ora, rather than a tangi.”

He said the coalition government has to work on things - but will deliver ‘ruthlessly’ for Māori, Stuff reported.



