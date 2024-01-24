Prime Minister says he needs help from Maori to get things done

Prime Minister Chris Luxon leads his National team of ministers and MPs onto the Ratana marae Photo / Te Ao News

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is emphasising his coalition’s need to work with Maori “to get things done”.

At this year’s Rātana celebrations, Luxon told the gathering: “This government is focused on getting things done and to do that we need to work together with iwi, with Maori community organisations.”

Despite much discussion about the new coalition government’s proposed policies that may threaten the rights of Maori, Luxon says it wants to work with Maori as previous National-led governments have done.

This year’s Rātana celebration is only the second time that Luxon has attended the event, and deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters joined him, though without future deputy David Seymour.

At last week’s hui-a-motu held by Kingi Tuheitia to discuss the new government’s proposals that may threaten indigenous rights, neither Luxon, nor Peters nor Seymour were in attendance.

Luxon tells media he plans to convey a message of solidarity in this year’s gathering and highlighting his government’s focus.

“I want all Maori to do well in New Zealand because, when Maori are doing well, New Zealand will be doing well. We have lots of areas for us to work together on.”

Luxon emphasises his government’s focus on education for rangatahi and improved housing and health outcomes.

“If we can’t get our kids educated, how are they supposed to access higher-paying jobs and that’s something really important to New Zealand and its future.

“We have to make sure we have safe communities where there’s less crime and people aren’t impacted by crimes. We want to get things done. We’re going to model it out through our actions… we can all hold different points of views but still be moving together.”