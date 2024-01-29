Protestors to march at Devonport naval base

Thousands are expected to march through Devonport’s main street to the Royal New Zealand Navy base today due to their outrage at the government’s decision to deploy New Zealand personnel to join US-led attacks on Yemen.

The protest is led by foreign affairs activist group Te Kūaka NZA and Palestinian Youth Aotearoa, and comes in reaction to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s announcement at last week’s cabinet meeting.

“We are appalled our government is dragging New Zealand into a new war in the Middle East instead of supporting diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza,” Te Kūaka spokesperson Arama Rata says.

“This is an unpopular, undemocratic, and dangerous move, taken without a parliamentary mandate, or authorisation from the United Nations Security Council, which could further inflame regional tensions.”

Ansarallah (known commonly in the West as the ‘Houthis’) has been shooting missiles and disrupting cargo in the Red Sea, stating its targeting of ships linked to Israel and its supporters will end when there is a ceasefire in Palestine.

New Zealand will send a six-member Defence Force team to help protect shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

Local naval vessels have not been deployed to the Middle East. Still, event organisers believe pressure must be put on the government to recall New Zealand personnel, and prevent further New Zealand involvement in US-led aggression abroad.

The protest is due to take place today at 2 pm.